Keeran, Mallavarapu secure Cedar Falls' first state girls' tennis championship

IOWA CITY – Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu made history for the Cedar Falls girls’ tennis program Thursday afternoon at the University of Iowa Tennis Complex.

The Tigers’ doubles team outlasted the competition through six grueling hours of tennis over two matches to claim the Class 2A state championship with a three-set comeback win over West Des Moines Dowling’s Ava Petersen and Mackenzie Klein, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

This marks the first time the Tigers have won a tennis championship in singles, doubles or the team competition.

“It was a long day and I’m proud of me and Maya for fighting and pulling it out,” Keeran said. “We’re both just hard workers.

“We wanted to put it all out there and walking off the court there’s definitely nothing that I wish we would have done that was different.”

This marked the second state tournament run for Keeran, who placed third in doubles during the 2019 season, while the sophomore Mallavarapu excelled during her state debut.