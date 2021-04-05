 Skip to main content
Joel Burris posts top 400 hurdles time in state
PREP TRACK AND FIELD

Joel Burris posts top 400 hurdles time in state

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls’ Joel Burris ran the fastest time in the state so far this spring in the 400 hurdles Monday in a triangular at the Cedar Falls.

Burris raced to a time of 55.47 which was a half-second faster than the top previous time held by Waukee’s Bill Mukhtar (55.96).

Burris also won the high jump with a best clearance of 6-foot-4 as the Tigers won 16 of the 19 events.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Nick Kepford edged Cedar Falls’ Josh Burjes in the 3,200 – 10:42.27 to 10:42.75.

Dike-New Hartford’s Cole Graves won the discus with a throw of 124-05.

Results

100 – 1. Zander White (Cedar Falls), 12.05, 2. Daniel DeBower (WSR), 12.09, 3. Ryan Folkerts (WSR), 12.10.

200 – 1. Alex Mujica (CF), 23.99, 2. Michael Herber (DNH), 24.26, 3. Nathan Moore (DNH), 24.52.

400 – 1. Hunter Jacobson (CF), 51.40, 2. Joel Burris (CF), 51.55, 3. N. Moore (DNH), 52.80.

800 – 1. Jack Jorgensen (CF), 2:03.10, 2. Cooper Olsen (CF), 2:07.96, 3. Cayden Schellhorn (CF), 2:08.14.

110 hurdles – 1. Eric Lucas (CF), 16.03, 2. Jack Block (CF), 16.14, 3. Sidney Atkins (CF), 17.87.

1,600 – 1. Michael Goodenbour (CF), 4:30.10, 2. Brayden Burnett (CF), 4:30.43, 3. Colby Cryer (CF), 4:51.82.

3,200 – 1. Nick Kepford (WSR), 10:42.27, 2. Josh Burjes (CF), 10:42.75, 3. Luke Hartman (CF), 10:56.52.

400 hurdles – 1. Joel Burris (CF), 55.47, 2. Eric Lucas (CF), 1:02.34, 3. Logan Reiter (CF), 1:04.02.

Discus – 1. Cole Graves (DNH), 124-05, 2. Bryden Borcherding (CF), 123-10, 3. Kael Martin (CF), 123-03.

High jump – 1. Burris (CF), 6-4, 2. Jace Hall (DNH), 5-8, 3. Michael Herber (DNH), 5-6.

Long jump – 1. Trey Campbell (CF), 21-8 ½, 2. Carter Ernst (CF), 20-1 ½, 3. Jerek Hall (DNH), 20-0.

Shot put – 1. Capri Wilson (CF), 46-8, 2. Ty Tompkins (CF), 45-10, 3. Cael Jensen (DNH), 44-0.

4x100 – 1. Cedar Falls, 43.33.

4x200 – 1. Waverly-Shell Rock, 1:36.06, 2. Cedar Falls, 1:36.27.

4x400 – 1. Cedar Falls, 3:21.74.

4x800 – 1. Cedar Falls, 8:19.18

Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Cedar Falls, 1:03.79.

Sprint medley relay – 1. Cedar Falls, 1:38.01.

Distance medley relay – 1. Cedar Falls, 3:30.82.

