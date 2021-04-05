Joel Burris posts top 400 hurdles time in state

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls’ Joel Burris ran the fastest time in the state so far this spring in the 400 hurdles Monday in a triangular at the Cedar Falls.

Burris raced to a time of 55.47 which was a half-second faster than the top previous time held by Waukee’s Bill Mukhtar (55.96).

Burris also won the high jump with a best clearance of 6-foot-4 as the Tigers won 16 of the 19 events.

Waverly-Shell Rock’s Nick Kepford edged Cedar Falls’ Josh Burjes in the 3,200 – 10:42.27 to 10:42.75.

Dike-New Hartford’s Cole Graves won the discus with a throw of 124-05.

Results

100 – 1. Zander White (Cedar Falls), 12.05, 2. Daniel DeBower (WSR), 12.09, 3. Ryan Folkerts (WSR), 12.10.

200 – 1. Alex Mujica (CF), 23.99, 2. Michael Herber (DNH), 24.26, 3. Nathan Moore (DNH), 24.52.

400 – 1. Hunter Jacobson (CF), 51.40, 2. Joel Burris (CF), 51.55, 3. N. Moore (DNH), 52.80.

800 – 1. Jack Jorgensen (CF), 2:03.10, 2. Cooper Olsen (CF), 2:07.96, 3. Cayden Schellhorn (CF), 2:08.14.