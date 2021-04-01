Jeremiah Longnecker named Cedar Falls boys' golf coach

CEDAR FALLS - Jeremiah Longnecker, a long-time teacher and coach, has been named the head boys' golf coach for Cedar Falls High School.

Longnecker has previously coached basketball, tennis, baseball and football at the high school level in Cedar Falls. He is a longtime avid golfer.

"I'm excited that we were able to find a proven leader and advocate for our golfers," Cedar Falls athletics director Troy Becker said. "Coach Longnecker has always been able to relate to students and find ways to help them grow as individuals and athletes."

Longnecker will lead a program that previous coach Kenton Engels helped guide to a third-place finish in the Class 4A state meet last fall.

"I couldn't be more excited to coach a team that is primed for tremendous success," Longnecker said. "Coach Engels left the program in terrific shape and I hope we are able to capitalize on what has been built by Kenton, along with the previous coaches.

"I am equally excited to be working alongside Ryan Schultz and Mike Sawyer, the two assistant coaches. They bring separate, but critical skill sets to a program that can benefit from their individual expertise. Both know what it takes to win at the highest level. Our players will be fortunate to learn from them."

