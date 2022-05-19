Jacob Kieler earns second in high jump for second straight year

DES MOINES -- Cedar Falls junior Jacob Kieler entered the high jump competition at the 2022 Iowa State Track Meet with the same goal as last season--with the state title.

Kieler got his chance to improve on his second place finish in 2021 during the first session of the state meet on Thursday.

After passing the first height of 5-foot-10, Kieler entered competition at 6-foot with a clearance on his first attempt.

The junior would match that performance on the next three hieghts of 6-foot-2, 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6.

However, North Scott, top seed, Sam Skarich matched Kieler jump-for-jump, clearing the same four heights in one attempt as well.

As the bar rose to 6-foot-8, both athletes sat locked in a tie for first place, but Skarich managed to clear the height on his second attempt while Kieler made it on his third.

As neither athlete managed to get over the final height of 6-foot-9, Skarich would narrowly edge out Kieler for first place.

Sitting just outside the athlete entrance on the northeast corner of Drake Stadium, Kieler reflected on his back to back runner-up finishes.

“Obviously, it is a little…I am a little bummed out,” Kieler said. “But, second place is still outstanding I think--especially, two years in a row, to be the second best jumper in 4A”

While 'bummed,' Kieler also said, as the Tigers look for another strong performance after winning the boy’s state title last season, that he was happy his accomplishment helped his team.

“I was happy for getting eight points for the team,” Kieler said. “Getting second place is an accomplishment…I was projecting to come in second. So, I did my job at least. Eight points is a big deal.”

Kieler also credited Skarich for his performance, describing the senior as 'really good.' He added that he is happy for him.

As the second leg of the Cedar Falls 4x100 relay team, Kieler’s week in Des Moines did not end on Thursday, but he said he like that high jump occurred first.

“It is nice to get that out of the way,” Kieler said. “Just be able to be less stressed the rest of the weekend.”

Despite the 4x100 looming on Friday afternoon, the ‘high jumper first’ could not help but look ahead to his senior season at Cedar Falls.

“I want to win,” Kieler said. “I am tired of getting second…It would mean a lot just to be able to get it done my last year of high school. It would be awesome.”

