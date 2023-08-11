CEDAR FALLS — Walking off the field at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Colin Coonradt did not know whether or not it was his last game there.

Although the rising senior at Cedar Falls already made plans to return to the site of the Iowa class 4A state baseball tournament with the Tigers the following season, uncertainty remained.

However, less than one month later, he made a decision that will ensure his next visit to the home of the Iowa Hawkeyes baseball program will not be his last. On Wednesday, Coonradt committed to the University of Iowa as a member of the Hawkeyes 2024 baseball recruiting class.

“It has always been my dream, living in Iowa, to play for them,” Coonradt said. “Go out and play for your state and support your state in the sport of baseball has been my dream. Their development there and their culture there is really good. It felt like home there.

Being able to accomplish my dream is something that I would not have ever thought I could do, but I have been working at it and it all played out.”

Coonradt earned his offer from the Hawkeyes the week after the state tournament and described himself as “blown away” by the opportunity.

“It was a dream that was able to come true,” Coonradt said. “I was in shock. I was really thankful that they gave me [the offer].”

According to Coonradt, a passion for baseball came before playing for Iowa became a dream of his.

Coonradt credits his father, Tim, with laying the foundation for his passion for baseball and athletics as a whole.

“Baseball has been my sport since I could throw a baseball or hit a baseball,” Coonradt said. “My dad—he taught…me and my brothers to play baseball. I guess that I was a little luckier than my brothers—I got all the skills.

My dad pushed us real hard to be athletes, but baseball was always my sport.”

Playing for the in-state team became a dream of his during his freshman year of high school.

“When I started seeing people in my class committing there, it piqued my interest,” Coonradt said. “Like, ‘Hey, I want to go play there when I graduate high school.’”

According to Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams, the trait that separates Coonradt from the pack on the diamond and allowed him to earn an offer from Iowa is his work ethic.

“Colin is an extremely hard worker,” Williams said. “There are probably a lot of people who do not understand how much time he puts in outside of a normal practice…You could almost watch him and think ‘Man, that is really easy.’ He makes it look easy.”

However, beyond his work ethic, Williams described Coonradt as a multi-tool player with a unique blend of size, speed and baseball IQ.

“He can do a lot of different things,” Williams said. “And he knows the game so well. Part of understanding how to become a great baseball player is slowing the game down at times.”

In his junior season, Coonradt proved to be one of the most lethal hitters in the state, slashing a .397/.548/.828 with 26 extra-base hits including nine home runs. Coonradt led 4A in walks (40) and finished second in home runs, third in slugging percentage, runs (50) and total bases (96) and fourth in triples (6).

He also became Cedar Falls school-leader in career home runs with 14 during the 2023 season.

A two-year starter for Cedar Falls, Williams said the Tigers’ coaching staff knew about Coonradt before he made the varsity roster.

“We certainly knew who he was,” Williams said. “As a freshman, he was one of those kids that if we had had a few more injuries, we were thinking about moving him up…We knew right away early as a sophomore he was going to come. He physically grew a lot between his freshman and sophomore year in the weight room.

You knew he was a special talent. I do not think we knew what level he was going to get to. Honestly, maybe for him, it was just like, ‘I am going to work really hard to see what aspirations I have.’”

With one season left at the high school level before he joins the Hawkeyes, Coonradt’s next step, according to Williams, will be to continue to grow as a leader.

“The greatest players or the elite people make those around you better,” Williams said. “Once you go to college, every player is really good. The leadership qualities and the character guys are the ones that continue to evolve or grow as players.

Colin is an incredibly high character kid and that is certainly who you want as one of your leaders on your team, but there is always room for growth. There is always room for making those kids around you better.”

Much like when he came up as a freshman, Williams also said it is tough to project the future of Coonradt’s career beyond Cedar Falls.

“He is a big dreamer, right?” Williams said. “I am sure Iowa is not the destination point for him. A kid like that wants to continue to play baseball for as long as possible. With the work ethic that he has, it is certainly something that—who knows what he continues to grow as a talent?”