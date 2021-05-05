Holmes Junior High 7th-grader wins with inclusion

“He is so courageous,” said Eric Rosburg, Holmes Junior High associate principal and activities director. “He just goes out there and does his best and just loves it. His smile is infectious. He has helped our culture in a difficult year. It is great to see our students do such a great job.

“He has affected our culture because we have been able to see what he can do. He does such a nice job of going out there and doing it with his teammates. He is their teammate. I think everybody takes notice of that. I think they recognize his courage. You see it in the hallway with them high fiving and celebrating him. He puts a smile on everybody’s face because he is always happy. He has inspired us to be better people, and our kids have recognized how nice he always is and that nice matters.”

The Weichers and the Beau’s Beautiful Blessings organization will continue to advocate for inclusion and provide assistance to families with Beau’s similar needs.

They hope the past week and the entire year with Beau and his athletic participation shows other school districts it can be done.

“You would think it happens in every school district, but it doesn’t,” Amanda said. “We have to make it so every student in all districts are made to feel the way Beau has been made to feel.