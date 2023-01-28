High School Wrestling: West's Cooper Paxton claims MVC crown

WATERLOO – Linn-Mar of Marion was the clear winner Saturday during the Mississippi Valley Conference Tournament at Waterloo West.

The Lions put 233 team points on the board and three wrestlers on the top podium, followed by Cedar Rapids Prairie at 214.

Linn-Mar saw Malik DeBow at 113, Kane Naaktgeborn at 138 and Grant Kress at 152 win the individual crowns.

DeBow edged Cedar Falls’ Evan Simpson, 3-0, to win his title. Naaktgeborn received a medical forfeit win over Jake Mitchell of Iowa City High in the 138 final, and Kress scored a technical fall over Erich Rinderknecht of Cedar Rapids Washington, 25-10 in 5 minutes and 27 seconds to win.

Nate Fish at 120, Brayden Parke at 132 and Tate Naaktgeboren at 182 all finished second.

Iowa State recruit Tate Naaktgeboren dropped an anticipated showdown with Iowa recruit Gabe Arnold in the 182 final. Arnold won 3-2 in tiebreakers.

According to Linn-Mar head coach Doug Streicher events like these are crucial to ironing out mistakes and finding areas to improve on as they get ready to head into regional duals.

“I think we’re coming here trying to figure out what we do well. It the little things we’ve got to fix this time of year – it’s a matter of fixing those little things,” Streicher said.

As for metro teams, Waterloo West’s Cooper Paxton claimed the 145-pound title with an 11-5 decision victory against Casey Kelley from Cedar Rapids Prairie.

“I take a lot of pride in representing Waterloo in everything I do and I take a lot of pride in wearing the ‘W’ on my chest considering there’s a legacy at West High for wrestling,” Paxton said. “So there’s a little pressure, but overall, I just stay focused on my matches and hopefully win.”

Paxton attributed the win to not only hard work, but also to the dedication of his coaches. For his part, Waterloo West coach Brad Maas said that Paxton has already proven his worth on the team, but he’s gotten better as the challenge escalates.

“I think he really controlled his opponents in all of his matches and I think he’s gotten a lot better throughout the year and I think… the later we go on here with the competition, the better he’s getting, which is awesome to see, which is a testimony to him and how hard he’s working and how he’s living, doing all the little things right.”

Cedar Falls took sixth with 132 points with Simpson’s runner-up finish at 113 the Tigers’ top finish.

Drew Campbell added a third place at 220, pinning Asher Smith of Cedar Rapids Kennedy in 1:22 for third.

Kane Shimp (126), Drew Gerdes (182) and Ian Bohnenkamp (195) all finished fourth.

In Des Moines, Waterloo East crowned a pair of champions at the Iowa Alliance Conference tournament.

Isaac Lomas pinned Efren Huerta of Ottumwa in 1 minute and 27 seconds to win at 132, while Brayden Peters pinned David Wesley of Des Moines Lincoln in 36 seconds to win at 182.

The Trojans finished fifth with 118.5 points. Fort Dodge won the meet with 254.

East also got a second from Mariyon Norton at 106, a third from Ryan Strong at 145, a third from William Clark at 152, and a third from Gianni Speller at 160.

Northeast Iowa Conference championships: Waverly-Shell Rock racked up 314.5 points to win the conference title Saturday in Waukon.

Crestwood finished second with 197.

The Go-Hawks crowned 10 champions – Ryker Graff (113), Alex Hornyak (120), Zane Behrends (132), Ryder Block (138), Bas Dias (145), Ethan Bibler (152), Danny Diaz (160), Robert Poyner (170), McCrae Hagarty (195) and Jake Walker (285)

MVC Championships

Team Standings: 1. Linn-Mar 233, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 214, 3. Dubuque Hempstead 184.5, 4. Iowa City High 170.5, 5. Western Dubuque 143, 6. Cedar Falls 132, 7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 101, 8. Cedar Rapids Washington 100, 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 91, 10. Iowa City West 90, 11. Waterloo West 81, 12. Iowa City Liberty 73, 13. Dubuque Senior 52, 14. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 45, 15. Dubuque Wahlert 43.5.

Summary

106

Championship: Alexander Pierce (ICW) dec. Mitchell Pins (DH), 11-6.

Third place: Dylan Munson (CRP) dec. Kendall Kurtz (ICH), 13-1.

113

Championship: Malik DeBow (LM) dec. Evan Simpson (CF), 3-0

Third place: Evan Bratten (DH) tech fall over Payton Kacher (West), 19-3.

120

Championship: Blake Gioimo (CRP) dec. Nate Fish (LM), 12-6.

Third place: Mitchell Murphy (DH) dec. Ryan Hoefer (CRX), 13-5.

126

Championship: Isaiah Price (CRW) dec. Alex Bumba (CRP), 10-2.

Third place: Jerren Gille (Wahl) dec. Kane Shimp (CF), 7-3.

132

Championship: Kael Kurtz (ICH) mff over Brayden Parke (LM).

Third place: Braden Doyle (ICW) mff over Tyler Lee (CRP)

138

Championship: Kane Naaktgeboren (LM) mff over Jake Mitchell (ICH)

Third place: Wyatt Vlasek (CRP) pinned Nick Foreman (CRW), 3:34.

145

Championship: Cooper Paxton (Wat. West) dec. Casey Kelley (CRP), 11-5.

Third place: Austin Vandersee (LM) pinned Zach Fern (ICH), 1:59.

152

Championship: Grant Kress (LM) tech. fall over Erich Rinderknecht (CRW), 25-10.

Third place: Kyler Scranton (ICW) dec. Ronan Thomas (CRX), 6-4.

160

Championship: Josiah Schaetzel (DH) dec. Colin Falck (CRK), 12-1.

Third place: Justin Avila (ICW) dec. Grant Boddicker (LM), 7-0.

170

Championship: Drew Burds (WD) pinned Camden Smith (DH), 4:34.

Third place: Phillip Jacobs (LM) pinned Wyatt Young (CRW), 4:34.

182

Championship: Gabe Arnold (ICH) dec. Tate Naaktegboren (LM), 3-2 TB1.

Third place: Logan Massey (WD) pinned Drew Gerdes (CF), 3:12.

195

Championship: Vincenzo Lima (ICL) pinned Collin Velky (CRP), 5:32.

Third place: Tate Woodruff (DH) pinned Ian Bohnenkamp (CF), :44.

220

Championship: Ben Kueter (ICH) tech. fall over Joseph Lewis (DH), 15-0.

Third place: Drew Campbell (CF) pinned Asher Smith (CRK), 1:22.

285

Championship: Carter Dawley (CRP) dec. Cohen Pfohl (Senior), 8-1.

Third place: Jacob Klostermann (WD) pinned Anell Kudic (Wat. West), 4:59.