High School Volleyball: Cedar Falls loses to Urbandale 3-2 in regional championship

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls volleyball team never recovered from a slow start as the Urbandale J-Hawks managed to upset the fourth-ranked Tigers, 3-2, in the Class 5A Region 7 Championship, Tuesday.

Cedar Falls head coach Matthew Johnson said the inherent slim margin of error in volleyball played a factor in the Tigers loss despite the team playing well.

“I thought we did a really good job of handling what we could,” Johnson said. “Our outsides were having to handle some pretty tough balls and I thought they did. They stayed aggressive. They worked off the block. We just need one or two more swings at key times.”

In the first set, the J-Hawks opened the game with a 6-1 run. Urbandale continued to hold a commanding lead as it rode a five point run to take an 18-8 lead.

Trailing by 10 points, the Tigers found their footing in the set and managed to cut it to a three point Urbandale lead at 24-21 on a kill from senior Katie Remmert.

However, the J-Hawks managed to win the next point to take the first set 25-21.

Cedar Falls found itself trailing early in the second set as well as a 4-0 run allowed Urbandale to take an 8-5 lead. After Cedar Falls clawed back to within one at 9-8, the J-Hawks outscored the Tigers 8-5 to take a 17-13 lead.

Cedar Falls responded with a 10-3 run to take a 23-20 lead and appeared ready to take set two, but the J-Hawks rallied to earn a 30-28 win and take a 2-0 lead.

The Tigers managed to avoid a sweep in the third set, winning 25-23. A tight, wire-to-wire contest, the third set’s largest lead was a 10-6 Cedar Falls advantage early in the set.

Ultimately, the Tigers force a fourth set as senior Devon Van Dyke spiked the ball into a hole in the J-Hawks defense.

In the fourth set, Cedar Falls rode a pair of 7-1 runs to the win and force the winner-takes-all fifth set.

Trailing 11-7, the Tigers managed their first 7-1 run to take a 14-12 lead. The J-Hawks wrestled back the lead, gaining an 18-16 advantage before the Tigers second 7-1 run allowed them to nab a 23-19 lead.

Five points later, sophomore Grace Hannam scored the set point for the Tigers as the J-Hawks could not handle the sharp angle of her kill.

In the fifth set both teams traded points to a 6-6 tie, but a 6-2 run by Urbandale allowed them to take a 12-8 lead. A kill by Remmert, a block by sophomore Kya Bradfield and a service ace from junior Lauren Sandvold cut the J-Hawks lead to 12-11.

However, the J-Hawks weathered the storm and emerged with a 15-12 win to punch their ticket to the Class 5A State Tournament.

With the loss, the Tigers season comes to an end with a record of 33-7. The loss also ends a streak of seven straight appearances in the state tournament, but, according to Johnson, that is not how this team will be remembered.

“We are not going to hold that against these kids who worked their butt off all year and played as hard as they could,” Johnson said. “I told them their legacy is not losing that streak. Their legacy is what they did all year long to get the 33-7 record.”

Johnson continued and said that the full legacy of the 2022 Cedar Falls volleyball team will not be realized for a few more seasons while the underclassmen build off what they learned from seniors Summer Halsor, Olivia Blake, Piper Frost, Taylor Urbanek, Anna Wetlaufer, Joelle Wessels, Kennedy Langston along with Remmert and Van Dyke.

“We have got those seniors who led the right way and showed the underclassmen what we needed to do,” Johnson said. “So, they get credit for that as well.”

Urbandale improves to 15-19 on the season and advances to the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

Last season, the J-Hawks lost to Ankeny Centennial in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.