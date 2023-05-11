DUBUQUE -- Cedar Falls meant business during the Dubuque state track and field qualifying meet on Thursday.

The Tigers left Dalzell Field with first place finishes in both the girls’ and boys’ team competitions and earned 24 automatic state championship qualifications—10 girls, 14 boys.

The feat bodes well for the Tigers ultimate goal of winning a state championship in Des Moines, next week.

Key to that goal will be the continued of dominance in high jump from senior Jacob Kieler, who won the 2023 Drake Relays high jump championship.

With a Drake Relays championship reputation preceding him—status which Kieler said he does not pay mind to—all eyes focused on Kieler during the meet on Thursday.

Cedar Falls head Coach Dirk Homewood said he felt Kieler handled the pressure deftly.

“There is always a pressure,” Homewood said. “When it comes down to the district championship, the top two jumps automatically qualify for state. This was an excellent field—We had seven guys over 6-02…Jacob handled the pressure really well.”

His ability to handle the pressure became crucial when Kieler missed his second attempt at 6-foot-4 after passing the previous height. With a miss on the next jump potentially meaning the end of his season, Kieler stepped up for his third attempt confident.

“I knew I could get it,” Kieler said. “I think it is a mental thing for me. Just happy to clear it.”

Kieler soared over the bar at 6-foot-4 and then the senior won the boys’ high jump competition, clearing 6-foot-6 on his first attempt.

Following the win, Kieler explained his decision to pass on a few of the lower heights, Thursday and expressed his excitement for state.

“I usually come in at about 6-foot,” Kieler said. “I am super used in going up by two inches. I do not really see a point in wasting jumps on heights I know I can clear.”

“[Qualifying for state] feels really good. It feels really good to know that I automatically qualified for state.”

At state, Kieler said his focus is on helping the team achieve its ultimate goal and bring home another state championship.

“Looking at state, definitely want to win for the team,” Kieler said. “We are shooting for a team title this year so that would be big for us.”

First time is the charm for Cedar Falls’ Finley: Karis Finley did not let any first-time jitters throw her off, Thursday.

The Cedar Falls freshman managed a state qualification in the girls’ 400 meter dash, clocking a time 58.94 and finishing first.

Finley narrowly edged out Waterloo East senior Nyla Norman for first place, passing the latter on the final stretch with less than 50 meters remaining in the race. According to Finley, the chance to go up against a 2022 state qualifier helped push her on Thursday.

“This is my first time doing this,” Finley said. “I just wanted to do as best as I could. She is really good competition to go against. I like to fight through that.”

Finley entered the competition as its top seed with a blazing fast seed time of 1:00.45. Yet, she described the pressure of being the top seed as “nerve-racking” and added that she knew the competition would be fierce.

“I was really wanting to go,” Finley said. “So, I am really proud of myself for that. The mission [at state]: try to get top five, top anything. I just want to get a good place.”

Results and Automatic Qualifiers Girls' team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 140, 2. Iowa City Liberty 135.5, Iowa City West 119, Dubuque Hempstead 109.5, 5. Clinton 92, 6. Waterloo East 53, 7. Dubuque Senior 49, 8. Waterloo West 35. Boys' team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 195, 2. Iowa City West 140. 3. Waterloo West 97, 4. Iowa City Liberty 91, 5. Dubuque Senior 77, 6. Dubuque Hempstead 67, 7. Clinton 49, 8. Waterloo East 16. GIRLS’ AUTOMATIC STATE QUALIFIERS: Sprint Medley: 1. Cedar Falls (William Remmert, Cy Anderson, Jordan Townsend, Derek Woods), 1:32.73, 2. Waterloo West (Ben Frazier, DeSean Kemp, Cavelle Fay, Kyle Elliott), 1:33.37. 3200: 1. Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls, 9:27.16, 2. John Maloney, Dubuque Hempstead, 9:31.96. 4x800: 1.Dubuque Hempstead (Camdyn Kay, Brooke O’Brien, Sophia Dallal. Keelee Leitzen), 9:32.54, 2. Cedar Falls (Zoe Zylstra, Ruby Schillinger, Lainey Schreiber, Paige Wilson), 9:47.43. Shuttle Hurdle: 1. IC West (Sophia Olivo, Lily McConnell, Hebah War, Erinah Carter), 1:05.44, 2. Cedar Falls (Paige Paup, Johnna Dieken, Lauren Waskow, Sophia Tognetti), 1:08.09. 100: 1. Kanija Angel, Clinton, 12.42, 2. Nyla Norman, Waterloo East, 12.59. Distance Medley: Dubuque Hempstead (Ayla Osterkamp, Mallory Tomkins, Brooke O’Brien, Keelee Leitzen), 4:10.60, 2. Cedar Falls (Sophia Mason, Kate Roussell, Grace Knutson, Josee Simonson), 4:11.94. 400: 1. Karis Finley, Cedar Falls, 58.94, 2. Nyla Norman, Waterloo East, 59.07. 4x200: 1. Clinton (Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Kayla Krogman, Kanija Angel), 1:44.53, 2. IC Liberty (Amira Coleman, Jasmine Barney, Stephanie Nuro Gyina, Alexi Thigpen), 1:45.73. 100H: 1. Erinah Carter, IC West, 15.45, 2. Paige Paup, Cedar Falls, 15.64. 800: 1. Keelee Leitzen, Dubuque Hempstead, 2:17.32, 2. Josee Simonson, Cedar Falls, 2:19.76. 200: 1. Nyla Norman, Waterloo East, 25.47, 2. Kanijah Angel, Clinton, 23.01. 400H: 1. Erinn Varga, IC West, 1:07.79, 2. Johnna Dieken, Cedar Falls, 1:09.86. 200: 500: 1. Keelee Leitzen, Dubuque Hempstead, 4:48.95, 2. Leah Klapatauskas, Dubuque Senior, 2:19.76. 4x100: 1. Clinton (Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard, Kanijah Angel), 49.58, 2. Iowa City Liberty (Amira Coleman, Brynlee Slockett, Stephanie Nuro Gyina, Alexi Thigpen), 50.40. 4x400: 1. Cedar Falls (Grace Hannam, Karis Finley, Grace Knutson, Paige Wilson), 3:59.67. 2. Iowa City Liberty (Hannah Ramsey, Natalie Ramsey, Jasmine Barney, Malia Taylor), 4:05.27. High Jump: 1. Meena Tate, IC West, 5-04, 2. Cassidy Hartman, IC Liberty, 4-10. Long Jump: 1. Jasmine Barney, IC Liberty, 18-02.25, 2. Meena Tate, IC West, 17-02.25. Discus: 1. Jolie Nordell, IC Liberty, 111-02.50, 2. Gabbi Frederick, Dubuque Hempstead, 109-08. Shot Put: 1. Jolie Nordell, IC Liberty, 36-00.00, 2. Helen Penning, IC West, 35-07.25. BOYS’ AUTOMATIC STATE QUALIFIERS: Sprint Medley: 1. Cedar Falls (Gillian McRae, Paige Paup, Avery Berte, Josee Simonson), 1:50.12, 2. IC Liberty (Amira Coleman, Stephanie Nuro Gyina, Natalie Ramsey, Malia Taylor), 1:50.34. 3000: 1. Cori Mac, IC Liberty, 10:25.96, 2. Leah Klapatuaskas, Dubuque Senior, 10:26.33. 4x800: 1. IC West (Sam Showers, Mason Van Waning, Brice Wahe, Moustafa Tiea), 8:01.95, 2. Cedar Falls (Ben Roussell, Connor Martin, Charlie Wiering, Gavin Denholm), 8:02.55. Shuttle Hurdle: 1. IC West (Aidan Jacobsen, Quinn Abbott, Jesus Marungo-Murillo, Christian Janis), 58.75, 2. Cedar Falls (Morgan Henderickson, Jaxon Schreiber, Rece Thola, Tyler Kenaga), 59.06. 100: 1. Ben Frazier, Waterloo West, 11:03. 2. Deyon Moore, Dubuque Senior, 11.24. Distance Medley: 1. IC West (Todd Rent, Christian Janis, Sam Showers, Moustafa Tiea), 3:34.29, 2. Cedar Falls (Mitchell Darst, Conner Trunnell, Jordan Townsend, Connor Martin), 3:34.52. 400: 1. Carter Meyers, IC Liberty, 51.38, 2. Tanner Jacobson, Cedar Falls, 51.87. 4x200: 1. IC West (Todd Rent, Christian Janis, Aiden Jacobsen, Izaiah Loveless), 1:26.91, 2. Cedar Falls (Hunter Russell, Ben Roussell, Cade Courbat, Derek Woods), 1:29.63. 110H: 1. Tyler Kenaga, Cedar Falls, 15.06, 2. Jesus Marungo-Murillo, IC West, 15.23. 800: 1. Moustafa Tiea, IC West, 1:57.36, 2. Brenna Hoyer, Cedar Falls, 1:59.08. 200: 1. Izaiah Loveless, IC West, 21.53, 2. Kyle Elliott, 22.54. 400H: 1. Aidan Jacobsen, IC West, 52.46, 2. Morgan Hendrickson, Cedar Falls, 55.45. 200: 1. Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls, 4:20.72, 2. John Maloney, Dubuque Hempstead, 4:22.24. 4x100: 1. Iowa City West (Todd Rent, Izaiah Loveless, Daniel Robinson, Christian Janis), 42.14, 2. Cedar Falls (Mitchell Darst, Conner Trunnell, Jacob Kieler, William Remmert), 42.89. 4x400: 1. Cedar Falls (Hunter Russell, Derek Woods, Ben Roussell, Jordan Townsend), 3:19.94, 2. Iowa City West (Carson Teghanemt, Mason Van Waning, Sam Showers, Aidan Jacobsen), 3:27.54. High Jump: 1. Jacob Kieler, Cedar Falls, 6-06, 2. Da’Shon, IC Liberty, 6-04. Long Jump: 1. Torian Doss, Waterloo West, 21-01.50, 2. Kylin Crittenden, IC West, 20-05.75. Discus: 1. Ajai Russell, Clinton, 161-00.50, 2. Colin Whitters, IC West, 155-11. Shot Put: 1. Cohen Pfohl, Dubuque Senior, 56-05.75, 2. Kael Martin, Cedar Falls, 51-01.25.

