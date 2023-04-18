WATERLOO – Cedar Falls was the clear winner Tuesday afternoon in a girls' tennis dual against Waterloo West, finishing with an 8-1 victory.

The Tigers won all six singles matches and two of three doubles in the victory.

According to head coach Tara Sagers, Cedar Falls is in a rebuild, losing several players to graduation, injury and abstention, but the victory is a good sign for things to come.

“I think we have a really good shot at doing well against some tough teams,” Sagers said. “We have a lot of work to do still and I never say that we’re beyond that. I think definitely we need to work and keep getting stronger and stronger.”

It helps that some of their key pieces from last season’s state-qualifying team are still on the roster.

“We have three players that came back and are doing a great job of leading the new roster and kind of helping us rebuild and teaching them how to do a meet and how to overcome the stress of tennis and stuff like that,” Sagers explained.

The No. 1-ranked Maya Mallavarpu is one of those Tigers who is leading by example.

At the meet, the senior finished 6-4 and 6-1 over Sasha Hyacinth, then won with her partner Madison Sagers in doubles. Mallavarpu said performances like the ones she gave on Tuesday was important not only from an individual standpoint, but for the team, as she has an example to set

“Every day I practice, I just try to put my best out there, give it my all on practice and then at meets to try to set a good example,” Mallavarpu said. “And yeah, I think the whole team is doing really well.”

Despite not coming out on top, West coach Brent Kuchera said he is optimistic about Wahawks girls’ tennis, noting two close matches in singles. Meanwhile, they still have time to develop their talent.

“That’s basically the attitude that we have is that each of these matches that we have, we want to improve a little bit,” Kuchera said. “And you know, the season is young, but so is our time.”

However, alongside the optimism, Kuchera added that there is the desire to seize the moment and get better faster.

“Now that being said, one of the big other mantras that we say is to keep that sense of urgency up,” he explained. Because while we are young we’re not going to be young forever, so going out there and really capitalizing on these opportunities is important.”

