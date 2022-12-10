High School Swimming: Cedar Falls junior motivated by teammates, off to strong start

CEDAR FALLS — Six swimmers broke the surface in a dead heat during the 50 yard freestyle race at the 45th Annual Dick Marcussen swim meet, Saturday.

Less than two seconds separated the slowest seed time and the fastest seed time in the fourth and final heat of the event, but that did not stop Cedar Falls junior John Butler from surging to the front of the pack after just three strokes.

Butler made a clean flip turn and bolted the final 25 yards for a win in his first of four events during the meet. The junior narrowly edged out Tigers senior Drew Langner as the pair finished first and second with times of 22.16 and 22.89.

Two events later, Butler emerged from the pool at Holmes Middle School with another win. His time of 48.22 topped the rest of the competition in the 100 yard freestyle by 0.22 seconds.

“After having an easier practice, yesterday, it helped that I was all stretched out,” Butler said. “I felt really great waking up this morning. I think that helped me go faster today.”

Butler capped off his day with finishes of second and third on the Tigers’ 200 yard freestyle relay and 400 yard freestyle relay teams.

While the secret to Saturday’s success was an easier practice on Friday, Cedar Falls head boys’ swimming coach Clif Paulsen said Butler’s attitude serves as his top attribute in the pool.

“In a lot of ways, his attitude—his quirky attitude—gets him a long ways,” Paulsen said. “He is always up to race. He is always up to compete…He is a big goofball and, even though he says he is not going to do it, in the end, he always does it.”

An on-and-off coach to Butler prior to his high school career, Paulsen said the junior tapped into a higher level and started to excel in areas of swimming that were not always evident in his skillset.

“He has been consistent, but, his freshmen and sophomore years, I think he was underwhelmed by what he did,” Paulsen said. “Then, this year, there has just been a big, big jump forward in his swimming…He has always been a good swimming, but, this year, he has really taken some huge jumps.”

Both Paulsen and Butler said the overall quality of Butlers’ teammates at Cedar Falls allowed for Butlers’ step forward this season.

“I cut a lot of time from last season,” Butler said. “The team as a whole we have grown closer together and we have been doing a lot better than last season…We have a lot of faster freshmen and sophomores come in this year…[They] are pushing us to go harder as well. That is motivating the entire team to do better.”

On Saturday, Langner pushed Butler in the 50 freestyle. However, Paulsen said the Tigers are deep enough to have competition and push each other in each event.

“Yes, you have Drew pushing him from the sprint standpoint,” Paulsen said. “But, wherever I put [John] I have somebody else right there with him to push him along.”

As a team, Cedar Falls finished second with 433 points while Waukee nabbed the win with 471 points.

In addition to Butler and Langner, several other Tigers posted standout performances.

Junior Cole Wilson earned the Tigers only other first place finish with a time of 56.77 in the 100 yard backstroke.

Jack Considine, Sam Weaver, Grant Redfern and Cole Wilson placed third in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:44.04.

Redfern also added a third place finish in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 57.10.