WATERLOO – Cedar Falls got a clean sweep on Waterloo East, beating the Trojans 13-3 and 15-0 in a Wednesday softball doubleheader.

Offense in depth was key to the Tigers’ runaway success, along with strong defense.

According to their head coach Samantha Tepley, the hard work of their spring training continues to show in their games.

“I think the big thing for us right now is the girls are trusting the process,” Tepley said. “They’re trusting the work, they’re putting in their trust in the way we’re coaching. They’re trusting what we’re telling them and they’re trusting in themselves and it’s showing up.”

In the first game, East held the line and stranded runners on second and third base, before getting on the board at the bottom of the first inning when Malloree Nichols drilled a double to get Aalonna Ford home.

However, two fielding errors by the Trojans gave Cedar Falls two runs off a bunt. But the Tigers had to wait for the fourth inning for their breakthrough when Gabrielle Townsend hit a sac fly, and a three-run homer was punched in courtesy of Sophie Stanic.

Shamara Coleman blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to pull East within 6-3, but Cedar Falls added five more runs in the top of the fifth, in part by capitalizing on several fielding errors and passed balls by East.

“I’d say that I think that our team played really well from the third inning on,” Cedar Falls pitcher Averie Bear said. “I think we started off kind of flat, but then as a team, we really came together and brought out a good win together.”

“Our pitchers really showed up tonight,” Stanic said. “Kennedy [Strelow] and Averie really stepped up in the circle and executed really well. The defense played well behind them.”

In the second game, Cedar Falls erupted in the second inning with five hits and eight runs.

Josie Turner also got her second home run of the season, helping get her team to a 15-0, four-inning shutout.

According to East coach Chad Adams, the girls played well in the first game offensively, with Coleman getting not only a home run, but also a double in her third high school game. However, their undoing came down in part to errors in the first game and passed balls in the second.

“This is my fifth season and it always seems to be the defensive side of the ball that kind of is our Achilles’ heel,” Adams said. “So, either I can go and blame the kids about that, or I need to point the finger at myself, look in the mirror and figure out what we can do to correct the issue.”

