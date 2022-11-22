High School Softball: Cedar Falls hires Teply as new head coach

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls High School has announced the hiring of Samantha “Reimer” Teply as its new head softball coach.

Teply, a former four-year starter and two-year captain for Northern Iowa, comes to the Tigers after successful stints at Western Dubuque (three years) and Dubuque Wahlert (one season) where her teams finished in the top half of the conference each season.

Teply was a four-time all-state player at Dubuque Wahlert during her prep career.

Teply graduated from Iowa State with a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine and works at Den Herder Veterinary Hospital in Waterloo.

“Samantha is the perfect fit for our softball head coaching position,” Cedar Falls director of athletics Troy Becker said. “She will bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and positive energy to our program. I’m very confident that she can help every athlete grow as a person and a player.”

Teply replaces Steve Chidester who retired after last season.