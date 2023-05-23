CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Tigers put their best foot forward at the start of softball season, winning 10-0 over Columbus Catholic and triggering the mercy rule in the fifth inning Monday in a metro softball game.

After her first game as the head coach for Cedar Falls, Samantha Teply said the victory is a forecast for things to come, with sturdy pitching and a deep lineup on hitting.

“It certainly speaks volumes to the girls. I think it speaks to their work ethic, the way they showed up to the field, their intent every day and what they’ve done out here today and what they’re out here to prove, I think that they prove that we’re deep one through nine, our pitching is here to prove that they’re here to win,” Teply said. “Things look good for us.”

Freshman pitcher Lexi Trueg pitched a shutout game over the Sailors, giving up only one hit and two walks in five innings. According to Trueg, her conditioning over the offseason has been the key to getting her dominant performance.

“I thought Teply did a really good job of getting the pitchers ready because we pitched a lot in the offseason and we faced live batters, which got us game ready,” Trueg said. “I think the amount of offseason practice that we got really benefited us for the first game and throughout the season.”

Trueg had more than enough run support in the game. Sophomore Sophie Stanic earned two of the Tigers’ RBIs, including their first run of the game to start their offensive machine.

“[In] the offseason, we did a lot of work in the facility and we just put in the reps and coach Tepley did a really good job of getting us to get our swings down and make us confident in the batter’s box,” Stanic said. “And I think that really helped us tonight when we got to the plate.”

However, the tone for the game was set in the next at-bat after Stanic’s run-scoring groundout, when sophomore cleanup hitter Josie Turner squared up for a solo home run.

“I was just looking for a pitch to hit and I got one that I liked, so I crushed it,” Turner said.

Turner has been doing offseason hitting since January and says that’s she’s been listening to the instructions her coaches have given her. Like Stanic and the others, the lessons Turner got have been paying off in dividends.

“I want to hit for my teammates and do everything for my teammates, not for myself,” she said. “I’m playing for my team and not for myself.”