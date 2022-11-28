High School Rugby: Cedar Falls girls revel in state championship

CEDAR FALLS – Gillian McRae took in a new, different game to her in the spring of 2021. She had no idea what to expect.

But McCrae, who growing up had participated in gymnastics, diving and track and field, was looking for another sport to try.

Nearly two years later, McRae plans on playing rugby beyond her days as a Cedar Falls Tiger.

“I just thought it was a cool sport and I was kind of looking for a new one to try and it looked like it would be a good one,” McRae, a senior, said.

Sophomore Mattie Dieken’s journey to the sport is similar.

“After my freshmen year of volleyball I had a free season and I was wanted to do something to stay in shape so I started rugby, and I really like it,” Dieken said.

McRae’s excellent play as the fly half and Dieken’s fearlessness as center for Cedar Falls this fall helped lead the Tigers to the state rugby crown late in October.

The Tigers avenged their only regular-season loss with a 12-7 win over Waverly-Shell Rock in the championship matches after beating the defending state champion Southeast Polk Rams, 14-7, in the semifinals.

“It felt awesome to win,” McRae said. “Made all the hard work that we have been doing for so long pay off. Last year we came in as the No. 1 seed and we didn’t get it but that made us want it even more this year.”

Dieken, who played the championship with a wound that would require stitches, said the key to winning the championship was the team stayed together and played for each other.

“In that first game we had a loss of strategy,” Dieken said. “We got down on ourselves. But I think we shocked ourselves in the championship game because we were down a few starters and won…it was great.”

The Tigers finished the season 12-1 and its two junior varsity teams both finished their seasons undefeated as well.

The sport is continuing to recover grow after COVID 19 saw some programs disband. There were 10 teams last year and 11 this fall with more expecting to be added in 2023.

“Our girls did a good job throughout the whole year of playing together and that is what made us successful,” Cedar Falls head coach Brent Piper said. “When we had players go down, somebody else stepped up and filled in.

“In that championship game…we were down a couple of girls…but it was fun to see the effort. Mattie came off the bench and took over the game essentially. She made about a 40-yard run and the kick to make it 12-0. But it was just one of those things where every girl did her job…and trusted their teammates to do their job.”

Dieken and McRae both encourage any girl who is hesitant to try rugby to try it.

“You don’t have to be super athletic because there are a lot of different ways you can help in rugby,” Dieken said. “The team aspect is also really good so if you are worried you might not fit in, we are very open and very encouraging of everybody. It is a lot of fun.”

“You don’t need to be the fastest. You don’t need to be the strongest. You don’t need a certain body type. There is a role for all,” McRae said. “You’re going to have a role and it is pretty easy to pick it up.”