WATERLOO – Freshman Macie Herting scored with just three minutes remaining as 10th-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier edged Cedar Falls Tuesday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex, 1-0.

Herting converted on an assist from Isabel Osterhaus to lift the Saints past the Tigers in what a great defensive battle.

According to Cedar Falls head coach Alexandria Place, it was a disappointing outcome, because the Tigers’ defense was exceptional up until the final two-and-a-half minutes of the game.

This included several saves by junior goalie Sophie Showalter.

"I think our defense played very well tonight – Xavier just took a shot that was pretty much unsavable – it was a fantastic shot," Place said. "Sophie had a great game, so did Ella Hertz and Emily Beneke, they played great defense."

Showalter recorded 17 saves in the game.

Cedar Falls, on the other hand, mustered only three shots on net against Xavier with all of them being saved by Alena Kunz.

Ella Ubben, Grace Fober and Emily Beneke all put shots on net.

Now standing at 5-6, the Tigers look to snap a two-game losing streak on the road against Iowa City Liberty on Friday.

But in order to do that, they have to reinforce the defense with scoring. Several times on Tuesday's game Cedar Falls did make deep runs into the final third. However, Xavier was always there to intercept the ball before the girls could score.

"We just need to take care of business on offense. We know that we have key players up there than can play well for us," Place said. "But if we aren't connecting and working together, then we aren't going to be able to create those chances."

Denver 10, Clayton Ridge 0: The Cyclones scored five times in each half as Denver improved to 11-1 Tuesday night.

Freshman Grace Mullihan scored four times and had three assists for the Cyclones.

Anna Mulert scored twice and Keira Gehrke, Alysaa Harberts, Lexi Gehrke and Grace Hennessy also scored.

Hennessy and Kenzie Snyder each had two assists.

Columbus Catholic 5, Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center 0: Nikayla Youngblut and Natalie Steele each scored twice and McKena Youngblut also scored as the Sailors won for the third straight time.

Nikayla Youngblut also had two assists for Columbus.

Nikayla Youngblut scored the first goal of the match in the 19th minute on an assist from Makena Youngblut and 1-0 would be the halftime score.

With the wind behind their backs, Columbus poured it on in the second half to improve to 7-5.

The Sailors will host Iowa City Regina on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on Senior Night.

Boys’ soccer

Columbus Catholic 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2: The Sailors sent 10 seniors out on a winning note by using a big first half to turn back the Go-Hawks.

Columbus scored three times in the first half as the Sailors improved to 5-6.

The Go-Hawks got goals from Derek Bienemann and Austin Seegers.

Iowa City High 3, Waterloo West 2: A second-half rally fell short for the Wahawks as West dropped to 6-4 overall.

Trailing 2-0 at the half, the Wahawks scored both their goals in the final 40 minutes.

Cedar Falls 2, Xavier 1: The Tigers improved to 6-5 with the one-goal win.

Boys’ golf

Grundy Center wins triangular: The Spartans carded a 167 to beat Jesup and Wapsie Valley Tuesday at the Maple Hills Country Club.

Judd Jirovsky led Grundy Center with a 39, while Ben Wegmann was runner-up medalist with a 40.

Jesup was led by Jack Miller and Ethan Krall. Miller and Krall each shot 46.

Tucker Ladeburg led Wapsie Valley with a 50.

Girls’ golf

Spartans take win: Abbie Lindeman earned medalist honors with a 42, and Avery Dirks carded a 44 as Grundy Center toppled Jesup and Wapsie Valley at Maple Hills Country Club Monday.

Morgan Krall’s 53 led Jesup, while Anna Curley shot a 49 for Wapsie Valley.

Boys’ track

Columbus runs at Cougar Relays: Sophomore Jalen Hart took second in 100 to highlight Columbus Catholic’s night at the Sumner-Fredericksburg’s meet.

Other highlights saw Tripoli’s Rown Carlson sweep the 100 (11.96) and 200 (23.97), and teammate Daniel Cormer won the 110 hurdles and long jump.

Grundy Center, which won the team title with 218 points, got a nice run and win in the 400 hurdles from Tate Jirovsky (59.64).

Don Bosco’s Mack Ortner swept the shot put and discus throws.

Monday

Boys’ tennis

NICL Boys Tournament: Aplington-Parkersburg captured the team title with 53 points Monday at Byrnes Park Tennis Center.

Singles winners were Tanner Laube of Grundy Center at No. 1, Grant Wedeking of A-P at No. 2, Adam Maske of A-P at No. 3, Keegan Bolhuis of A-P at No. 4, Gage Jacobson of A-P at No. 5 and Tommy Janssen of A-P at No. 6.

Wedeking and Maske won at No. 1 doubles, while Tate Neymeyer and Bolhuis captured No. 2 and Jacobson and Janssen were victors at No. 3.

