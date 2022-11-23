High School Roundup: East, West girls' pick up wrestling wins

MASON CITY – Libby Stocks went 3-0 with three pins to highlight Waterloo East’s performance at the Mason City Riverhawk girls’ wrestling invitational Tuesday.

Stocks recorded two of her pins in 21 and 13 seconds and needed 2 minutes and 40 seconds to flatten Malyn Davis of Algona in her third match to win the G8 division.

The Trojans’ Daniesha Watson also went 3-0 winning the G15 division and she didn’t wrestle out of the first period in any of her matches.

In her opening match she pinned Mason City’s Alexis Hoeft in 1:58, but Watson needed on 32 and 33 seconds in her next two matches to earn falls.

Cascade Invitational: Waterloo West had several strong performances including Peyton Burt winning Group E with a 2-0 mark.

Burt pinned Alivia Streets of Midland in 1:25, and then decked Belle Hollingshead of Midland in 1:00.

Jadyn Wirth took third in Group C, and Eliazbeth Roberts was second in Group D with a 2-1 record which included falls over Melody Grimm of MFL Mar-Mac (:53) and Alyssa Eckhardt of Midland (3:09). Roberts lone loss was to returning state placewinner Olivia Rogalla of Davenport Assumption.

Prep bowling

Tigers split: The Cedar Falls boys’ bowling team opened the 2022 season with a victory over Iowa City High at Maple Lanes.

The Tigers rolled a 2,061 to nearly beat the Little Hawks by 300 pins.

CF had several strong performances.

Nate Venem led the way with two-game series of 459 as he rolled games of 225 and 235. Owen Brinker fired a 255 game as part of a 448 series. Chris Fordyce (222), Jackson Satterlee (212), Jacob Nickey (205) and Matthew Edler (212) had strong games.

The Cedar Falls girls’ were edged by City High, 2,273 to 2,244.

Anna Frahm’s 353 series led the Tigers.

Boys swimming

Waterloo Swim opened its season with a double-dual against Dubuque Senior and Decorah.

Top performances were turned in by Azis Saliovic, fourth in the 200 free, Cael Caughron fourth in the 100 free and the 200 free relay team of Nate Kline, Caughron, Roscoe Slack and Blake Taylor was second.

Girls’ basketball

Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Charles City 36: Saela Steege had 16 points and Isabelle Elliott had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Cougars to victory.