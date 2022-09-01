High school roundup: CF boys fourth at tough Ames XC Invite, Area runners fast in Eldora

AMES – The Cedar Falls boys’ took fourth in a close team race at the Kirk Schmalz Invitational Thursday.

The top four teams finished with 15 points of each other as Norwalk took the win with 82 points. Waukee Northwest was second with 88, Ankeny third with 89 and Cedar Falls finished with 97.

The Tigers had a pair of Top-Ten finishers as Luke Hartman was eighth in 15:47.6, and freshman Jaden Merrick was ninth in 15:47.7.

In the girls’ race, Cedar Falls finished seventh and were led by Zoe Zylstra’s eighth-place finish in 19:20.9.

In Eldora, Jesup’s Clare Wright was the girls’ individual winner as she crossed the finish line in 21:30.5. Grace Lidgett of North Tama was third, and Mackenzie Wilson of Jesup was fourth.

Hudson led by freshman Desarae Lang’s 12th place finish took the second as a team. Freshmen Mollie Hansen and Ella Steele finished 16th and 18th, respectively for the Pirates.

Jesup finished fourth, Dike-New Hartford fifth, Grundy Center sixth and Aplington-Parkersburg was eighth. A-P’s Liz Hovenga was eighth overall.

In the boys’ race, Waterloo West took fourth in the 14-team field.

The Wahawks were led by sophomore Presley Berns who took third in 17:51.6

Ben Ritter was 14th and Ryan Harn 17th, additionally for West.

Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck junior Kaden Lynch was second in 17:27.3.

Results

Kirk Schmalz Invite (Ames)

Girls

How they finished: 1. Ankeny Centennial 54, 2. West Des Moines Valley 75, 3. Ankeny 98, 4. Waukee 104, 5. Ames 106, 6. Mount Vernon 134, 7. Cedar Falls 142, 8. Waukee Northwest 168, 9. Norwalk 272, 10. Grinnell 319, 11. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 328.

Medalist: 1. Addison Dorenkamp (WDM Valley), 17:31.9.

Cedar Falls: 8. Zoe Zylstra, 19:20.9, 17. Jaden Swarts, 19:51.5, 34. Josee Simonson 20:43.6, 35. Rachel Mandt, 20:44.4, 48. Anna Scannell, 21:27.9.

Boys

How they finished: 1. Norwalk 82, 2. Waukee Northwest 88, 3. Ankeny 89, 4. Cedar Falls 97, 5. West Des Moines Valley 128, 6. Ames 153, 7. Southeast Polk 205, 8. Des Moines Roosevelt 215, 9. Waukee 230, 10. Ankeny Centennial 246, 11. Mount Vernon 256, 12. CB Lewis Central 260, 13. Grinnell 364, 14. Marshalltown 432.

Medalist: 1. Carson Owens (SE Polk), 15:26.0

Cedar Falls: 8. Luke Hartman, 15:47.6, 9. Jaden Merrick, 15:47.7, 19. Gavin Denholm, 16:14.1, 25. Colin Johnson 16:21.8, 36. John Ferguson, 16:49.6.

At Eldora

South Hardin Invitational

Girls

How they finished: 1. Gilbert 38, 2. Hudson 93, 3. Nevada 121, 4. Jesup 128, 5. Dike-New Hartford 158, 6. Grundy Center 203, 7. Aplington-Parkersburg 205, 8. South Hardin 215, 9. West Marshall 217, 10. North Tama 219, 11. BCLUW 280, 12. South Hamilton 292, 13. East Marshall 315.

Top-five individuals: 1. Clare Wright (Jesup), 21:30.5, 2. Clare Stahr (Gilbert), 21:36.8, 3. Grace Lidgett (North Tama), 21:43,7, 4. Mackenzie Wilson (Jesup), 21:59.6, 5. Abby Kemp (BCLUW), 23:05.9.

Boys

How they finished: 1. Gilbert 32, 2. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 71, 3. Nevada 87, 4. Waterloo West 96, 5. East Marshall 108, 6. Jesup 179, 7. Hudson 193, 8. BCLUW 223, 9. South Hamilton 248, 10. Aplington-Parkersburg 289, 11. Dike-New Hartford 312, 12. South Hardin 334, 13. West Marshall 350, 14. Green Mountain-Garwin 414.

Medalist: 1. Williams Wadsley (Gilbert), 17:08.9.

Waterloo West: 3. Presley Berns, 17:61.6, 14. Ben Ritter, 19:03.9, 17. Ryan Harn, 19:12.9, 25. Braden Nystrom, 19:46.1, 37. Cooper Paxton, 20:25.1.