TUESDAY REPLAY | PREP ROUNDUP

High School roundup: Cedar Falls Tigers, Waterloo East Trojans netters earn wins

  • Updated
Volleyball clip art

Second-ranked Cedar Falls improved to 5-1 with a 25-20, 25-11, 25-13 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference action.

Katie Remmert knocked down 13 kills, and Grace Hannam had 10 kills and five blocks for the Tigers.

Freshman Brynn Bakula had 38 assists, while Lauren Sandvold led CF with 12 digs.

East improves to 5-3: The Trojans dominated Des Moines North 25-6, 25-2, 25-8 Tuesday in an Iowa Alliance Conference match at the Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

Tionn Wise and Haley Harn each had six kills for East, while Nyla Norman dished out 14 assists. Karsyn Miller led the Trojans with six digs.

Falcons fly past Sailors in four: Aplington-Parkersburg improved to 6-0 with a four set win over Columbus Catholic Tuesday, 25-13, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22.

Peyton Klooster had 16 kills and Avery Meyer 12 for the Falcons. Halle Buseman dished out 41 assists. Ellen Waller had 25 digs.

The Sailors dropped to 2-3.

Union triumphs: Aubrey Gates had 12 kills and Gracie Klima 10 as the Knights beat Jesup, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17.

Avery Knoop had 35 assists for the Knights. Union improved to 8-0.

Cross Country

West sixth in Oelwein: Wahawk sophomore Presley Berns took fifth overall to help West to a strong finish in the 17-team Oelwein Invitational Tuesday.

Berns finished in 17:46.33.

The winner was Charlie Sieck of Starmont who crossed in 16:57.27.

Oelwein lead by Connal Sauser’s second place finish in 17:19.13, claimed the team title as the Huskies had four runners finish in the top ten.

Columbus Catholic’s Jace Matern took 28th.

In the girls’ race, Denver won the team title as the Cyclones were paced by Reeve Ristau’s 8th place finish in 21:20.75.

Meghan Wheatley of North Linn won in 19:50.0.

Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg was second, Kinze Shea of Crestwood fourth, Logan Youngblut of Union was fifth, while Wapsie Valley duo Ava Vandaele and Brylee Bellis were ninth and 10th.

Results

Cross Country

Oelwein Invitational

Girls

How they finished: 1. Denver 77, 2. Dyersville Beckman 92, 3. Center Point-Urbana 109, 4. Union 134, 5. North Linn 143, 6. Sumner-Fredericksburg 153, 7. Crestwood 170, 8. Decorah 171, 9. North Fayette Valley 222, 10. Wapsie Valley 225, 11. West Delaware 254, 12. Oelwein 291, 13. Vinton-Shellsburg 370, 14. Dunkerton 375.

Top Ten individuals: 1. Meghan Wheatley (North Linn), 19:50.0, 2. Hillary Trainor (S-F), 19:57.0, 3. Julia Mertz (DB), 20:50.0, 4. Kinze Shea (Crestwood), 21:05.01, 5. Lauren Youngblut (Union), 21:09.48, 6. Maria Kruse (DB), 21:09.70, 7. Hannah Asche (Central Elkader), 21:18.45, 8. Reeve Ristau (Denver), 21:20.75, 9. Ava Vandaele (Wapsie Valley), 21:20.98, 10. Byrlee Bellis (Wapsie Valley), 21:24.2.

Waterloo West: 85. Grace Marlin 26:58.98, 92. Alisa Pajazetovic 28:09.91, 98. Michelle Darcon, 30:00.23, 102. Bailey Kestel, 30:28.23.

Waterloo East: 95. Mya Johnson, 29:04.60, 96. Haley Allen, 29:07.25.

Boys

How they finished: 1. Oelwein 49, 2. Decorah 88, 3. Center Point-Urbana 99, 4. Devner 11, 5. Vinton-Shellsburg 112, 6. Waterloo West 113, 7. North Linn 205, 8. West Delaware 225, 9. Starmont, 271, 10. Crestwood 299, 11. North Fayette Valley 302, 12. Columbus 318, 13. Dyersville Beckman 324, 14. Sumner-Fredericksburg 358, 15. Union 407, 16. Dunkerton 440, 17. Waterloo East 501.

Top Ten individuals: 1. Charlie Sieck (Starmont), 16:57.27, 2. Connal Sauser (Oelwein), 17:19.13, 3. Elijah Blix (V-S), 17:33.12, 4. Jack Mulert (Denver); 17:46.28, 5. Presley Berns (West), 17:46.33, 6. Jacob Sullivan (Oelwein), 17:47.87, 7. Ray Gearhart (Oelwein), 17:48.90, 8. Ben Driscoll (Oelwein), 17:51.35, 9. Cayle Estling (CPU), 17:56.34, 10. Neal Pinter (Denver), 18:02.97.

Waterloo West: 5. Berns, 22. Ryan Harn, 18:27.78, 24. Ben Ritter, 18:29.89, 29. Josiah Wendland, 18:45.79, 33. Braden Nystrom, 18:55.06

Columbus Catholic: 28. Jace Matern, 18:45.62, 62. Brock Hagedorn, 20:14.95, 73. Theodore Ahern, 20:49.37, 75. Peter Minard, 21:00.24, 83. Jalen Hart, 21:14.87.

Waterloo East: 70. Ricardo Rios, 20:43.5, 107. Georvon Tyler, 23:37.89, 108. Carter Seber, 23:43.76, 109. Juan Carlos Rico, 23:58.68, 115. Juan Calderon, 25:12.60.

