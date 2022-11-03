High School Playoff Capsule: No. 10 West Des Moines Valley at No. 5 Cedar Falls

No. 10 West Des Moines Valley (6-4)
at No. 5 Cedar Falls (7-2)
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Playoff history: In the state of Iowa, there are few teams to have more postseason success than the West Des Moines Valley Tigers. In addition to its five state titles, Valley has not missed the playoffs since 1991, making 2022 their 31st consecutive appeared in a row. Valley lost to Ankeny in the semifinals last season. In its playoff 33rd in program history, Cedar Falls appears in its first quarterfinal game since 2019 when the Tigers fell to Bettendorf, 24-14. Cedar Falls last advanced passed the quarterfinals in 2018, beating Waukee 40-7 in route to a runner-up finish.
- Game notes: The fifth-ranked Cedar Falls Tigers got everything they could handle against Ankeny Centennial last week, but emerged from the dust with a narrow 14-10 win. Three fumble recoveries proved instrumental in avenging an early loss to the Jaguars as Cedar Falls mustered a mere 110 yards on offense including 81 rushing yards. The Cedar Falls defense needs to be back on its A-game against WDM while the offense will look to rediscover its running game which averaged 174.9 yards per game before last week. Valley snuck into the Class 5A playoffs this season as the No. 14 team in the RPI, but made a splash in the first round. The Tigers defeated previously unbeaten Pleasant Valley, 15-10, and holding the Spartans to 216 yards of offense. On Friday, Cedar Falls will need to slow Valley’s ground attack which features sophomore running back Darius Mason and senior quarterback Michael Provenza. The duo has amassed 1,068 yards and 17 touchdowns on 201 attempts this season. Valley does not pass often, but Provenza did manage 986 yards and six touchdowns while completing 65.8% of his passing attempts.