High School Playoff Capsule: Ankeny Centennial at No. 5 Cedar Falls

Ankeny Centennial (5-4)
at No. 5 Cedar Falls (7-2)
- Where: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls
- Playoff history: Ankeny Centennial makes its 10th straight appearance in the playoffs, having never missed the postseason in program history. The Jaguars have never made the state title game. Cedar Falls makes its 33rd appearance in the postseason and sixth consecutive. The Tigers won one state title in 1986 and have finished as runner-up five times--most recently in 2018.
- Game notes: The biggest storyline to watch from this first round matchup is how Cedar Falls fares against Ankeny Centennial at home. In the fourth week of the season, the Tigers lost their first road matchup of the season to the Jaguars, 28-14, and fell to 2-2 on the season. However, the Tigers appeared to have turned a corner since that early season loss as they own a five game-winning streak. Despite the loss, Ankeny Centennial struggled to contain running back Drake Gelhaus as the junior ran for 139 yards and one score on 20 carries. Cedar Falls needs another big game from Gelhaus who ranks third in Class 5A with 1,269 rushing yards in the regular season. Ankeny Centennial's offense gave the Tigers defense problems, totaling 421 yards of offense and gaining 5.9 yards per carry. The Tigers also allowed the most points of the season against the Jaguars. A normally stout defense, the Tigers can redeem themselves with a strong showing, Friday.