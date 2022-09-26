High School Golf: CF/s Sawyer Divisional Athlete of Year, Tjoa Monday's medalist

CEDAR RAPIDS – The Cedar Falls’ boys golf team finished off a season sweep of their division in the Mississippi Valley Conference Monday at Ellis Park.

After winning the MVC super meet and the first divisional meet, the Tigers carded a 300 to beat Cedar Rapids Xavier by 12 strokes in the third and final leg of the 54-hole event.

Max Tjoa led the way Monday with a one-under 71, earning medalist honors.

Owen Sawyer carded a 74, while Evan Schofield and Jack Beecher finished with a 76 and 79, respectively.

Cedar Falls finished in first with a 54-hole total of 890, 38 strokes better than Xavier.

Sawyer was named the Mississippi Division Athlete of the Year after shooting a 7-under, 209 over the entirety of the event. Charlie Allen of Xavier was second with a 223.