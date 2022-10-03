High School Golf: Cedar Falls wins district crown on tiebreaker

PEOSTA – Defending state champion Cedar Falls has earned the right to defend its Class 4A state boys’ golf title.

Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club, the Tigers edged Dubuque Wahlert on a tiebreaker to win the district team title.

Cedar Falls and the Golden Eagles each carded 305s, but the Tigers fifth scorer was lower than Wahlert’s, giving the crown to Cedar Falls.

The Tigers were led by Iowa State recruit Owen Sawyer who earned medalist honors after winning a tiebreaker over Dubuque Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth. Both players shot 1-over 72s.

Max Tjoa carded a 77, while Evan Schofield and Anthony Galvin each had 78s for Cedar Falls.

The Tigers advance to the state championships this Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

Waterloo East and Waterloo West also competed.

The Trojans shot a 376 and were led by Eric Yu’s 91.

The Wahawks turned in a 369 and Fletcher Gerrans led West with an 84.