 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

High School Golf: Cedar Falls wins district crown on tiebreaker

  • 0

PEOSTA – Defending state champion Cedar Falls has earned the right to defend its Class 4A state boys’ golf title.

Monday at Thunder Hills Country Club, the Tigers edged Dubuque Wahlert on a tiebreaker to win the district team title.

Cedar Falls and the Golden Eagles each carded 305s, but the Tigers fifth scorer was lower than Wahlert’s, giving the crown to Cedar Falls.

The Tigers were led by Iowa State recruit Owen Sawyer who earned medalist honors after winning a tiebreaker over Dubuque Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth. Both players shot 1-over 72s.

Max Tjoa carded a 77, while Evan Schofield and Anthony Galvin each had 78s for Cedar Falls.

The Tigers advance to the state championships this Friday and Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

People are also reading…

Waterloo East and Waterloo West also competed.

The Trojans shot a 376 and were led by Eric Yu’s 91.

The Wahawks turned in a 369 and Fletcher Gerrans led West with an 84.

Owen Sawyer 2020

Sawyer

Results

How they finished: 1. Cedar Falls 305, 2. Dubuque Wahlert 305, 3. Western Dubuque 314, 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie and Linn-Mar 317, 6. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 18, 7. Iowa City Liberty 320, 8. Cedar Rapids Kenendy 321, 9. Iowa City High 325, 10. Central DeWitt 326, 11. Dubuque Senior 327, 12. Dubuque Hempstead 338, 13. Mason City 348, 14. Waterloo West 369, 15. Waterloo East 376.  

Medalist: Owen Sawyer (Cedar Falls), 72. Runner-up: Will Sigwarth (Dubuque Hempstead), 72.

Cedar Falls: Max Tjoa 77, Sawyer 72, Jack Beecher 79, Evan Schofield 78, Drew Larimer 88, Anthony Galvin 78.

Waterloo West: Fletcher Gerrans 84, Brody Schmidt 94, Garrett Stangl 98, Jesse Alcorn 93, Lane Carlson 105, Colin Lesyshen 98.

Waterloo East: Keegan Aitchison 96, Eric Yu 91, Brayden Peters 97, Ethan Yu 98, Jonah Helmrichs 92, Bryce Borseth 97.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills still odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl four weeks into the season, while Eagles are NFC frontrunner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News