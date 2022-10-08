High School Golf: Cedar Falls comes up short of repeat at 4A state

CEDAR RAPIDS – In a tight competition from the start, the Cedar Falls boys' golf team came up just short of repeating as the 4A state champions Saturday at Elmcrest Country Club.

Trailing by four strokes after the first round, Cedar Falls started strong Saturday but in the end Johnston edged the Tigers by two strokes to claim the team title.

Senior Owen Sawyer , who led by a stroke after the opening round, shot three over for the tournament and finished fourth overall.

The Iowa State recruit birdied his final prep hole.

“I didn’t have my best game today. I left a bunch of shots out there,” Sawyer said. “But that’s the thing about golf, it can happen to anybody and if you play golf for long enough, you’ll get good breaks and you’ll get back breaks, and I just couldn’t come away with a dunk today. But it happens.”

According to head coach Jeremiah Longnecker, the competition was stiffer for 2022 than it was when they breezed their way to victory in 2021. This showed in Cedar Falls was in fourth place after the first 18 holes Friday. However, the Tigers were able to close the gap on the final day by trimming down their deficit by 15 strokes from what it shot on Friday.

“We played great. That was the deficit we had. We both shot the same score, but [Johnston] came in two strokes better than us today,” Longnecker said. “And sometimes you blow something, but we didn’t do that today. Johnston just beat us and I’m really proud of the way our guys played.”

In order to keep their edge, the Tigers spent the week doing extensive practice at Beaver Hills Country Club at Cedar Falls, shoring up their week spots in preparation.

For Sawyer, that meant working on his escapes from the bunker, something he managed to do well during the tournament.

“I didn’t put myself in a ton of bunkers, which is good, but when I did get in a few, I felt more comfortable getting out of them and I did better than I had done at our district tournament, so it was nice to have a little more confidence in my bunker game," Sawyer said.

Evan Schofield ended up leading Cedar Falls Saturday, carding a 1-under 69. while Max Tjoa tied Sawyer’s Saturday tally at 73. The rest of the team all finished under 80 strokes, Longnecker said is testament not only to their performance, but also the competition.