High School Girls' Wrestling: Cedar Falls wins team title, Chiattello claims individual gold

WAUKEE – Hope Chiattello won the 110 pound title and Cedar Falls had 11 of its 14 wrestlers finish 14th or better as the Tigers claimed the 17-team Waukee Northwest title Saturday.

Chiattello pinned Sophia Harris of Humboldt in 3 minutes and 36 seconds to win her title and improve to 34-4 on the season.

The Tigers also a runner-up finishes from Apryl Halsor at 125, Lainey Schreck at 135 and Lauren Nicholas at 155.

Other top finishes for Cedar Falls came from Natalie Blake, fourth at 100. Lauren Whitt, third at 105. Jasmine Oleson, third at 115. Destiney Hoeppner, fourth at 120,

Anna Johnson was third at 130, while Emmalee Sharar and Briar Ludeman each finished fourth at 190 and 235, respectively.

Girls’ wrestling

Northwest (Waukee) Invitational

Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 221.5, 2. Ames and Dallas Center-Grimes 164, 4. Bettendorf 147, 5. Raccoon River-Northwest 140, 6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 131, 7. Missouri Valley 112, 8. West Marshall 100, 9. Fort Dodge and Humboldt 87, 11. Williamsburg 86, 12. Boone 65, 13. Treynor 53, 14. Red Oak 27.5, 15. Norwalk 17.

Championship Matches

100 – Katie Biscoglia (Raccoon) pinned Ava McNeal (CBLC), 1:40.

105 – Maya Humlicek (CBLC) pinned Taylor Strief (Bett), 1:31.

110 – Hope Chiattello (CF) pinned Sophia Harris (Humboldt), 3:36.

115 – Adalyn Minahan (Treynor) pinned Lauren Rogalla (Bett), 3:52.

120 – Calista Rodish (Raccoon) pinned Lexa Rozevink (Ames), 1:50.

125 – Sophie Barnes (CBLC) pinned Apryl Halsor (CF), 5:05.

130 – Alexys Petersen (Bett) pinned Asia Jahangir (DCG), 1:12.

135 – Alexis Ross (FD) pinned Lainey Schreck (CF), 1:52.

140 – Mahri Manz (CBLC) dec. Sarah Lewis (Centerville), 7-6.

145 – Phoenix Gryp (WBurg) pinned Leah Stagg (Ames), 3:47.

155 – Nicole Olson (Missouri Valley) pinned Lauren Nicholas (CF), 5:15.

170 – Maya Fritz (DCG) pinned Allison Metschke (Ames), 1:50.

190 – Hailey Beaudet (DCG) dec. Cadence Heggen (Boone), 5-2.

235 – Jocelyn Buffum (MV) pinned Clara Carpenter (Boone), 1J7.

Third-place matches

100 – Greta Goodman (Ames) dec. Natalie Blake (Cedar Falls), 11-4.

105 – Lauren Whitt (CF) dec. Liv Halfpap (Raccoon), 3-2.

110 – Madison Kirby (Williamsburg) pinned Gracie Waage (DCG), 5:19.

115 – Jasmine Oleson (CF) pinned Emma Nason (WM), 3:09.

120 – Isabella Giza (Bett) dec. Destiny Hoeppner (CF), 6-4 SV.

125 – Mariaha Benedict (FD) pinned Nicole Bond (Red Oak), 5:38.

130 – Anna Johnson (CF) pinned Lily Anderson (Ames), 1:01.

135 – Audrianna Rosol (Centerville) pinned Lauryn Metcalf (Ames), 3:18.

140 – Cieanna Ficken (WM) dec. Naomi Templeman (Raccoon), 9-1.

145 – Ella Olson (Humboldt) pinned Kylee Schuler (WM), 5:03.

155 – Mackenzie Sizemore (DCG) dec. Maddie Pulis (FD), 1-0.

170 – Rori Cook (Boone) major dec. Kelcee McMillen (MV), 11-2.

190 – Aleah Johnson (Raccoon) dec. Emmalee Sharar (CF), 5-0.

235 – Brooklyn Robinson (Humboldt) pinned Brair Ludeman (CF), 3:33.