HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

High School Girls' Wrestling: Cedar Falls' Gerbracht named IWCOA Coach of the Year

Battle of Waterloo Sat CF v. WSR 11

Cedar Falls head coach Ali Gerbracht and the bench erupt as Natalie Blake pins Waverly-Shell Rock's Amber Hoth for the fall during the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo in December.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

Cedar Falls girls’ wrestling coach Ali Gerbracht has been named the 2023 Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Girls’ Coach of the Year announced the association today.

In her second season, Gerbracht led the Tigers to the Battle of Waterloo and the Cedar Rapids Prairie (Mississippi Valley Conference) championship titles in addition to numerous other tournament titles.

Additionally, Cedar Falls has qualified eight individuals for the inaugural, sanctioned Iowa Girls’ State Wrestling championships this Thursday and Friday at Xtream Arena in Coralville.

“Coach Gerbracht is an outstanding leader and her passion for her student athletes and program has been one of the main reasons behind the team’s outstanding season,” Cedar Falls director of athletics Troy Becker said. “Her caring and influence on her athletes has positively impacted all aspects of their lives.”

People are also reading…

In email to Cedar Falls High School, IWCOA coach director Clinton Koedam said, “Coach and her staff have done a great job of growing the program in a way that your school and the state of Iowa can be proud of. We are honored to have her working with the wrestlers and impacting them in a positive way.”

Gerbracht and her staff will be honored preior to the finals Friday for their achievement.

