High School Girls Wrestling: A shining moment, Cedar Falls hosts first sanctioned dual

CEDAR FALLS – On another historic night for girls' wrestling in the Cedar Valley, Cedar Falls took care of business with a 72-12 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in the first ever sanctioned girls’ dual in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

In their big debut, the Tigers pinned the Golden Eagles in eight out of 10 matches where both teams brought wrestlers to the mat.

According to head coach Ali Gerbracht, the girls have been itching to go since before sanctioning and their pent-up excitement was on full display.

“A lot of my girls just wanted to wrestle – they didn’t care who they wrestled,” Gerbracht said. “They wanted mat time, they just wanted to get out there and compete and show their home crowd all the hard work they put in.”

The home crowd was sizable, with a high level of support from family and fans.

At 110 lbs, Lauren Whitt was the first girl for Cedar Falls to wrestle in a sanctioned dual match, facing Amia Yaklich. Getting onto the mat, Whitt admitted to some initial jitters, but she was ready to go by the time they started, pinning Yaklich in one minute and one second.

“At first there was a lot of pressure. You get a little scared, but then you get in your zone and you get wrestling,” Whitt said.

The match set the tone for the rest of the night. Senior Hope Chiattello followed with a pin Abigail McDermott in 47 seconds. The Tigers got their third pin in a row excluding forfeits when Apryl Halsor bested Naomi Duehr in one minute and 36 seconds at 125.

“The one thing about wrestling is everybody wrestles a different person, so obviously they have some experienced people like we do and just some of those girls got the short end of the stick and got the more experienced person,” Gerbracht said. “Which is fine – what I always tell them is we want the better person. We want to beat the better person, because that’s going to help us learn and improve.”

The fastest match of the night was in the 155 when Lauren Nicholas from Cedar Falls pinned Taylor Borgerding in a blurring 19 seconds.

“I knew we needed a pin… and she just came,” Nicholas said. “She strained her head back and it just came to me.”

In addition to recording eight pins, Cedar Falls received four forfeits.

After the match, Gerbracht expressed her gratitude for all the work her girls put in, saying it payed off in their first dual and will keep paying off through the season.

“I felt good from the beginning,” Gerbracht said. “We have a great group of girls… I can only expect bigger things because they keep proving to me every time that they’re so much better. So that’s really cool to see.”

The boys also had a successful dual against Dubuque Wahlert, winning 60-5 with six pins, three forfeits and two major decisions.

Connor Doyle at 145, Henry Koehn at 152, Jerry Norton at 160, Noah Backes at 170, Drew Gerdes at 182 and Drew Campbell at 220 scored falls for the Tigers.