WAVERLY — The Waverly-Shell Rock girls’ soccer team picked up right where it left off last season as the Go-Hawks remained perfect on the season with a 4-0 win over Cedar Falls, Thursday.

As his squad improved to 3-0 on the year, WSR head coach Scott Schara said the Tigers provided a strong, early test for the Go-Hawks.

“I thought they played well against a good Cedar Falls team,” Schara said. “I thought they really challenged us in a lot of places. We were just fortunate to come out on top.”

According to Schara, his team played well in the contest and executed their game plan as intended.

“Our center mids are playing really well and keeping the pressure on them,” Schara said. “We really try to keep the pressure on their half. I thought we did a pretty good job in the first half. We obviously had the wind. In the second half, against the wind, I thought we played pretty well too. Our forwards are putting a lot of pressure with a little speed up there and our center mids are backing them up.”

In the 11th minute of action, Cedar Falls goalkeeper Sophie Showalter came up big to preserve the scoreless tie. A shot came in low from the left side of the Go-Hawks attacking third. Showalter stymied the chance.

The Go-Hawks remained dogged with their attack however and senior forward Anna Stromberg found the back of the net two minutes later to put Waverly-Shell Rock ahead, 1-0, in the 13th minute.

According to Stromberg, her opening tally allowed Waverly-Shell Rock to settle in and take a hold of the game.

“It took us a little while to figure out what we need to do and work on this half,” Stromberg said. “Once we got a hold of the game a little better, we had a lot of opportunities and chances. We put some away.”

Following the Go-Hawks goal, Cedar Falls mounted a counter offensive, pushing playing and dominating possession in their attacking third. The push nearly broke through for the equalizer as junior Ella Ubben, a UNI commit, sent a free kick on goal from thirty yards out. Ubben’s attempt looked destined for the top left corner, but sailed just wide.

In the 29th minute, the Go-Hawks converted off a free kick deep in Tigers territory. Cedar Falls prevented a goal on the initial volley, but failed to clear the ball out of the goal area. WSR senior Alli Seegers managed to cut through the fray to bury her fourth goal of the season and boost the Go-Hawks lead to a 2-0 advantage.

The Go-Hawks continued to dominate possession for the remainder of the half, but failed to convert on a pair of dangerous scoring chances in the goal area, taking a 2-0 lead into the half.

The pressure remained stifling to start the second half as Stromberg twice came up just shy of adding another goal.

In the sixth minute of the half, the senior forward corralled a throw in from Sydney Bienemann, pressured the defense and sent a solid shot towards the near corner of the Cedar Falls cage. The shot missed its target, hitting the left side of the net out of bounds.

Three minutes later, Keri Holmquist worked the ball up the left side and centered it to Stromberg. Stromberg briefly lost control, regained possession and rifled a shot on net from inside five yards. The shot beat Showalter, but clanged off the crossbar at the top of the net and sailed beyond the Go-Hawks attack.

After those two close calls, Cedar Falls settled in and managed to control the ball in their attacking third for the next four minutes. However, WSR goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena swallowed up the lone shot on net and the Go-Hawks cleared a Tigers corner kick before it resulted in a chance on net.

In the 15th minute of the second half, a foul on Cedar Falls in the goal area awarded the Go-Hawks with a penalty kick. Stromberg got the nod to take the chance and the third time proved the charm as the senior scored to put WSR ahead 3-0.

“PKs are all about confidence,” Stromberg said. “If you have confidence, that is all you need for a PK. Put the ball in the back of the net. Strike it hard and confident and you are good.”

With four goals in three games, Stromberg credited her strong start to the season to her teammates and specifically cited a number of underclassmen who have stepped up in the early going.

With 13 minutes remaining in regulation, sophomore Jailyn Kent scored off a Go-Hawks corner kick. Cedar Falls failed to control and clear the kick. Kent emerged from the scrum to put the ball over the line for the 4-0 lead which proved to be the final score.

Despite the loss, Cedar Falls head coach Alex Place noted the manner in which her team played as a positive in particular against a quality opponent such as Waverly-Shell Rock.

“It is the first time in a while that we have been able to play Waverly with such passion and hard work,” Place said. “I feel like the whole time we held on to hope—even when we were down 2-0–that we could score one, that we could get one more.”

“That is what I am trying to teach the girls. Play to the final whistle and keep pushing forward…They played with a lot of passion, a lot of guts. We talked about it at halftime. What it would mean to comeback and what it means to play for Cedar Falls girls’ soccer is that we do not give up. We keep going until the final whistle. I got to see glimpses of that.”