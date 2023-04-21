CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Tigers picked up a shutout, 3-0 win over metro rival Waterloo West, Thursday.

Junior Ella Ubben recorded a hat trick, scoring all three goals for the Tigers to propel her team to 3-0.

Ubben said the wind, which gusted to 33 mph during the game, surprised the Tigers, Friday night and played a significant role in the latest installment of the rivalry.

“I did not think it was going to be that strong,” Ubben said. “We definitely could feel it in the first half, definitely a big factor. This game is always super fun, playing Waterloo. I have a lot of friends on that team. So, [I am] pretty excited about this game.”

In spite of the conditions, Cedar Falls head coach Alex Place said she was pleased with the way her team worked through the adversity.

“The cold weather and the wind was hard for both teams,” Place said. “But, we talked a lot about controlling the game. I think we did a really good job of maintaining possession, having a lot of offensive looks even in the hard conditions.”

“We talk about doing all the little things right all season. Sometimes that means showing up when it is cold…We made sure that we were on top of it and ready to go.”

Place added that while the team did not change their style of play for West, “it just means more” for the Tigers to beat West.

“We know it is a big rivalry,” Place said. “But, we talk about staying calm, cool and collected and playing our game regardless of our opponent. We always talk about playing with passion and pride for our school and our team.”

Ubben, a Northern Iowa commit scored, once in the first half before creating separation in the second half with a pair of goals. Despite her strong individual performance, Ubben heaped praise on her teammates following the win.

“The shutout—for one—feels really good,” Ubben said. “At the start of the season, we had a couple people out. I think we finally connected.”

“I try to always be talking to everybody. Just try to keep everyone’s spirits up. That is something our coaches always talk about, no matter what, always have a good attitude.”

With the win, the Tigers improve to 4-3 on the season while the Wahawks fall to 2-3.