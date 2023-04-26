DUBUQUE — The moment they drew the penalty kick the Cedar Falls Tigers players and fans alike knew they were about to witness history.

Cedar Falls head coach Alex Place described it as a “surreal moment” watching Ella Ubben step into the goal area to take a penalty kick in double overtime.

“If we would not have gone into overtime and if we would not have created a PK opportunity, she would not broke it,” Place said. “We felt like we dominated the whole game and we felt like we were right on the doorstep of scoring. Then we had an opportunity to kick a PK.”

“She normally kicks our PKs for us. So, as soon that opportunity happened, the whole bench and all the fans knew that this was going to be her moment.”

Earlier in the contest, Ubben, a Northern Iowa commit, tied the Cedar Falls career goals record with her 36th career goal, putting more than just the game on the line for this penalty kick. The junior connected on the shot and beat the Dubuque Senior goalkeeper low and to the right for the game-winning and record-breaking goal.

The goal lifted Cedar Falls to its fifth win—a 2-1 win over Dubuque Senior—on the season and propelled Ubben over Ally Zierke for sole possession of first place in Cedar Falls career goals with 37. Place described Ubben’s breaking of Zierke’s record as a great moment in program history.

“She is somebody that works extremely hard in the offseason and during season as a leader,” Place said. “I am so happy for her to have achieved this accomplishment—something that will go down in the record books, forever a part of our program. [She will] leave a legacy from what she has accomplished.”

“With her previous two seasons, she scored 15 goals each season…which is exactly also tied for a school record with Taya Love, who graduated in 2018. So, she knew that the career goal record was set at 36. Knowing that she only had to get six more to tie and seven to beat, we knew, at the beginning of the season, it was just a matter of when.”

Place additionally described the record as a standard-raising accomplishment for the program.

“She will go down in the record books as one of the best girls’ soccer players that this program has seen,” Place said. “It will also raise the bar for other players in the future and inspire them to continue to strive to beat such a high accolade.”

Ubben scored the record-tying goal in the first two minutes of the contest, but the Rams managed to match the Tigers midway through the half with a long, high-arching shot to tie the game at 1-1.

The Rams goal held up as the final goal of regulation as neither team managed to score in the second half nor the first overtime period, sending the contest to double overtime.

Despite the tie, Place—though noting her bias—said the Tigers controlled play for the most part throughout the contest.

"We dominated most of the game," Place said. "In overtime, we probably had seven or eight chances within five minutes that any of our players could have scored."

After seven scoreless minutes in the second overtime, Ubben connected on the penalty kick to win the game 2-1.

Place praised the record-breaking moment as a complete team effort.

"We focused last night on trying to drive into the box," Place said. "Try and create corner kicks and get closer to the goal. The last play would not have happened if it was not for Zoe Zylstra…Her and Ubben go back and forth with who is leading the team in goals. Zoe was running towards the goal and possibly could have scored and the other team fouled her in the box to allow Ubben to kick that PK."

“That play would not have happened without Zoe. That is just a testament to show that ‘Wow, Ubben is getting a lot of the recognition, but this would not happen without the people around her too.”

Up next, the (5-4) Tigers face (3-4) Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.