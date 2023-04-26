WATERLOO – Cedar Falls was a cut above the rest on the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.

During the opening leg of the Girls’ Metro Golf Meet, the Tigers carded a score of 354 with Tiger sophomore Molly Ratchford leading both her team and the competition with 78 strokes as she looks to repeat as a tournament champion.

While she’s still looking at picking up on her chip shots, Ratchford said the start and finish of play at each hole has greatly improved as the season has progressed, helping her to feel like she has an edge.

“[During] the past few weeks of practice, I’ve been focusing on my work on driving and putting and it definitely paid off today,” Ratchford said. “I was able to drive the ball very well and had the least amount of putts I’ve had all season so far.”

Head coach Megan Youngkent wasn’t shy in putting praise on Ratchford, but also stressed that beyond individual accomplishments, the takeaway of the day was a team victory.

“Molly did a great job and won Metro last year as a freshman, so obviously, that’s something on her mind again,” Youngkent said. “At Cedar Falls, we don’t really look at individual honors, just what we can do individually to help our team, but it’s a nice honor for Molly to have last year and see who can pull it out this year.”

The Cedar Falls leads Waterloo West by 44 strokes.

According to Youngkent, depth of talent has been the key to her teams’ success, with any golfer being able to fill any role for the team as needed.

“I think the thing that’s great about our team this year, is that we’re so interchangeable with who’s playing what position,” Youngkent said. “We know when the six score comes in, the eight score comes in, anyone can score for us, which is reassuring, especially on days when somebody doesn’t have a good day. There’s usually somebody to pick up the slack.”

Meanwhile, West coach Kelly Nelson said that while they stand in second, she was still proud of how her team golfed not only in the tournament, but in the season so far, noting that West had made tremendous success over the last year.

“We’re very happy with our team this year. One of our goals is to be under 200 for nine holes and so being under 400 for us is a good accomplishment,” Nelson said. “We have two freshmen in our top four, so that’s another plus. A lot of these kids have not played 18 holes. So very happy with our strokes today.”

Moving into the rest of the season, she said it bodes well for the girls, but there are still places to improve on.

“We are working on our short game – we need to work on our short game,” Nelson said. “That where we’re losing some of our strokes, but honestly, in past years, Cedar Falls has been ahead of us by a lot more than 44 strokes.”

The second round of the Girls Metro Golf Meet will be held on Wednesday at Gates Park Golf Course.

