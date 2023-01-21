High School Girls' Basketball: Cedar Falls holds on to top CR Xavier

CEDAR FALLS – The win streak continues, but with a heavy exhale.

The Cedar Falls girls' basketball team appeared set to cruise to victory after leading Cedar Rapids Xavier by 19 points after three quarters, but the defending Class 4A state champions proved much too prideful to wither away that easy.

"It is just plugging away at what you've always been doing," Cedar Falls Coach Gregg Groen said after the Class 5A ninth-ranked Tigers fought off a frenetic fourth-quarter charge and held on to edge the 4A third-ranked Saints, 52-49, in a Mississippi Valley Conference game Friday at Cedar Falls High School. "We really played three really good quarters of basketball. We played really well defensively and it kind of came down to the fourth quarter and they went on that run. But you can't really switch things up too much in terms of what they know. We just kept with it and were fortunate to come out with the win."

Cedar Falls (10-4, 8-1 MVC) has not lost since a 55-46 loss at Xavier on Dec. 16, which snapped a string of nine-straight wins for the Tigers against the Saints. Drake commit Grace Knutson led the Tigers with 17 points and is averaging 21.3 points per game during the current six-game win streak.

"Defensive effort," Knutson said. "We pride ourselves on the defensive end. We know if we get it done on defense, it will take care of it on offense. It all starts on the defensive end."

Xavier (11-5, 6-3) responded to its 48-29 deficit after the third quarter by scoring the first 15 points of the final frame before Knutson halted the surge with a couple of free throws with just over two minutes to go.

The Saints outscored the Tigers, 20-4, in the fourth quarter. Cedar Falls' only four points came courtesy of four Knutson free throws. Xavier sophomore sensation Libby Fandel – who scored 11 of her team-high 17 points in the final quarter. Fandel nearly tied the game and forced overtime with a desperation three-point attempt from just inside half court, but the ball caromed off the backboard and clanked off the rim.

"Get to the fourth quarter and they started going on a little bit of a run," Groen said. "We couldn't get things going offensively and that is how runs happen. They did a great job. They went on a great run. They got the energy. We didn't have that energy and we were fortunate to hang on."

Cedar Falls used a 22-7 surge to flip a two-point deficit into a 13-point lead just before halftime. The Tigers' advantage eventually ballooned to 19 points thanks to a strong defensive effort and its perimeter shooting prowess.

Five different Tigers drilled a 3-point basket, led by freshman Karis Finley, who converted three attempts and finished with 13 points. Sophomore post player Grace Hannam added seven points and led all players with nine important rebounds.

"We were all just aggressive on the glass," Hannam said. "After we started getting a few (rebounds), it gave us some momentum and motivation to keep going after it and getting second-chance shots, which was big for us."

Xavier senior Kyla Mason – a Central College recruit – added 13 points for the Saints, which have lost four of their last six contests.

Cedar Falls begins a string of five road games in a row with a visit to 5A No. 12 Iowa City Liberty on Tuesday. The Tigers do not return home until Senior Night against Dubuque Senior Feb. 10.

"Each game is a new game," Knutson said. "Just got to keep our intensity up, our energy up. We can't let the games we're winning get in the way of us. We have got to keep staying up for the next game."