High School Football Preview Capsule: Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-1) at Cedar Falls (2-0)

When : Friday, 7:15 p.m.

: Friday, 7:15 p.m. Where : UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls Last meeting : Cedar Falls won last season, 24-21.

: Cedar Falls won last season, 24-21. What to watch : Cedar Falls has outscored its opponents 71-0 through two weeks including a 57-0 win over West, last week. The No. 5 Tigers are led by a trio of juniors: running back Drake Gelhaus, quarterback Tate Hermansen and defensive end Drew Campbell. Gelhaus leads the Tigers with 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season. Campbell leads the Tigers’ stifling defense with eight tackles (6.5 tackles for loss) and two sacks. The Prairie Hawks, led by senior running back Makelle Taylor, will look to halt the Tigers’ shutout streak this weekend with its physical run game after winning 40-20 over Dubuque Senior.

: Cedar Falls has outscored its opponents 71-0 through two weeks including a 57-0 win over West, last week. The No. 5 Tigers are led by a trio of juniors: running back Drake Gelhaus, quarterback Tate Hermansen and defensive end Drew Campbell. Gelhaus leads the Tigers with 209 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season. Campbell leads the Tigers’ stifling defense with eight tackles (6.5 tackles for loss) and two sacks. The Prairie Hawks, led by senior running back Makelle Taylor, will look to halt the Tigers’ shutout streak this weekend with its physical run game after winning 40-20 over Dubuque Senior. Quoting Columbus coach Brad Remmert:

On the running back position, “[Jacob] Kieler has had a banged up injury and, unfortunately, he has not been able to play. Drake Gelhaus, it has been a good opportunity for him to step in and take over that running back spot at this point. We also mixed some other kids in the other night against West in Cayden Schellhorn and Ian Murra. It is opening some opportunities for others.”

On making strides against West, “I thought our team made strides against West and they are going to have to do the same against a good Cedar Rapids Prairie team…We were a little bit more consistent moving the ball offensively. We were able to get into the red zone and get touchdowns. I thought our defense played really well week one and they back that up…We were able to West contained on their side of the field.”

On Prairie, “Coach Bliss has another good team. They are 1-1. Their one loss was to a very, very good and highly-ranked Pleasant Valley team. They came back and beat Dubuque Senior last week, 40-20. You what what they do offensively, it is unique, it is different than any other prep will have…We know what kind of defense they have. They are going to be super physical. Prairie always is. Between their four down and their four linebackers they play, they are super aggressive.”

On his team, “Offensively, we have to be able to consistently move the football and complete passes. We have to be able to do that against this team to keep their offense off the field…We know there are going to be negative plays here and there, but we have to limit the negative plays. We have to get a lot of first downs and keep our defense off the field. When we are on defense, we have to get them into second and third and long.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Ethan Petrik