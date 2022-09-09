High School Football: Prairie stuns No. 4 Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS - Cedar Falls' defense had tossed eight quarters of scoreless football to start the season, but Makelle Taylor was the home hitter to put an end to that streak.

Taylor broke loose for a 76-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that triggered Cedar Rapids Prairie's surge past Class 5A fourth-ranked Cedar Falls Friday night in the UNI-Dome, 24-7.

The game was sweet payback for Prairie, which dropped a stunning 24-21 decision to the Tigers a year earlier. In that game, Cedar Falls pulled off a wild play in the final minutes -- reminiscent of the Music City Miracle -- which set up the game-winning score with 10 seconds remaining.

"The kids just had that mindset tonight," said Prairie head coach Mark Bliss. "Last year (the Tigers) came in and took one from us, and the kids thought about that all summer, with the trick play. Our kids had an unbelievable week of practice and just wanted to return the favor."

The Tigers, who slipped to 2-1, entered the game having outscored its first two opponents 77-0 and started the game by forcing a pair of three-and-outs. However, on the second snap of the Hawks' third drive, Taylor bulled off right guard and snaked his way down the left sideline to give Prairie a 7-0 lead and a boost of confidence.

Taylor finished with 113 rushing yards, including 106 in the first half. More importantly, the run seemed to soften the Tigers' vaunted defense, allowing the Hawks' potent ground game to pick up steam and effectively grind clock the rest of the contest. Prairie finished with 279 yards rushing, including 170 in the first half.

"That's the thing about an offense like theirs," said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert, "if you don't shut them down early, you're going to allow them to stay on the field. Then we needed to score when we had the opportunities. But I'm proud of the way our kids battled hard in the second half."

A Tate Joens 3-yard run in the second quarter built a 14-0 lead for Prairie. However, Cedar Falls responded with a big play of its own. Derek Woods collected the ensuing kickoff and returned it down the left sideline 90 yards for a score.

The Tigers had an opportunity to draw even closer just before halftime, as they drove to Prairie's 31-yard line with 3 minutes left. But two incompletions, a penalty and an intentional grounding call set them back, and then a high snap on a punt attempt was fumbled. The Hawks then took advantage with a drive of their own, and capped the second quarter with a 35-yard field goal by Jake Collett.

But it was Prairie's ability to keep the ball and kill the clock that made the difference. The Tigers struggled to get Prairie off the field. In fact, Cedar Falls didn't start its second possession of the second half until fewer than 5 minutes were left in the fourth quarter.