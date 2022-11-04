High School Football Playoffs: WDM Valley grounds and pounds past Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS - The Cedar Falls football team's playoff march was derailed by a mighty big obstacle Friday night – and put an emphasis on the word big.

West Des Moines Valley bussed a bulky and powerful running game to the UNI-Dome, and it spelled defeat for Cedar Falls, which ended its season with a 27-13 loss in its Class 5A quarterfinal.

Cedar Falls ended its season 8-3. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak that powered the Tigers back to the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2018 (and just the second time since 2012).

"It wasn't the ending we wanted," said Jake Hulstein, who drilled field goals of 42 and 40 yards while underscoring his case for all-state honors as either a kicker or punter. "But this season was really fun. There's a lot of emotions going on right now, but I'm proud of these guys."

Valley entered this clash as a sleeping giant. It compiled an unassuming 5-4 record during the regular season but played a who's who of 5A powerhouses along the way. Valley found its stride last week with an upset of No. 1-ranked and undefeated Pleasant Valley in the first round.

Against CF, Valley proved to be a sizable problem - literally. It started an offensive line that averaged about 250 pounds per man, and followed it up with a 230-pound running back in Darius Mason. That created an unstoppable combination for Valley, which churned out 295 yards on the ground, including a ton of it after contact. In the first half alone, Valley accumulated 185 rushing yards and 14 first downs as it built a 17-3 lead.

"Physically, their size was a concern," acknowledged Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. "You looked at what they did last week and how they controlled the football. They got a little bit of that going against us, too, but our kids fought and battled. It really was a great effort by our kids."

"You know, some people are going to look at their record (and question this loss) because they came in 6-4. But they've now played - in the RPI for 5A - No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 9. They've played it and they know what it takes in tight ballgames."

Cedar Falls' vaunted defense, which forced three turnovers a week ago, has been at the forefront of its winning streak. It came up big to start this game, too. On Valley's second snap, defensive back Ben Roussell stepped in front of a short throw by Michael Provenza. The pick set up CF on Valley's 28-yard line. However, CF's offense struggled to move the ball with consistently and the Tigers had to settle for a Hulstein's 42-yarder.

"It did feel like it was going to follow the same sort of script early on," said Roussell of his early interception. "I don't even care about the result of game, though. I feel like everyone went out there and gave their all. Valley's an incredible team, and you have to give props to them."

Cedar Falls made things interesting in the third. After Valley tackled on a field goal for a 20-3 lead, Roussell had a 27-yard kickoff return to provide a spark. CF then put together one of its best drives in recent memory with a seven-play, 67-yard march for a score to draw within 20-10. The drive was capped by a creative call that had quarterback Nate Hermansen hand off to receiver Logan Wroe. Hermansen then went into a route pattern, and Wroe found him for a 20-yard touchdown connection.

Unfortunately for CF, it was hard to sustain any other lengthy drives against a stout Valley defense.

Despite the disappointment of a playoff loss, Cedar Falls was quick to acknowledge what it accomplished.

"We were at a crossroads," said Remmert, recalling the team's 2-2 start to the season, "which is uncharacteristic of our program. So, you either right the ship or the ship goes in the wrong direction. Our kids got together, with the leadership of our captains ... and we reeled off a bunch of wins."

"I love all these guys," said Roussell, a senior. "No matter what anybody said at the beginning of the year, it didn't matter to us. We just went out there and tried our best. We had a great season, and I'm really proud of our guys."

Remmert said he'll remember this team for the adversity it overcame.

"A lot of kids who weren't No. 1 at their position going into the year became a starter due to guys who were on the sidelines," he said. "Sure, that's football, but I'm proud of them and how they stepped up. It wasn't always pretty for us, but we found ways to win."