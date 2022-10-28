High School Football: Opportunistic Cedar Falls moves into quarterfinals

CEDAR FALLS - All season long, defense breathed life into Cedar Falls' football team.

On Friday night, it went a stepped further and prevented a premature death.

Thanks to its amazing defense and three game-shifting fumble recoveries, the Tigers walked away with an improbable 14-10 Class 5A first-round playoff win over Ankeny Centennial in the UNI-Dome.

The win lifted Cedar Falls to 8-2 overall and nudged it into the quarterfinals, where it will play Valley of West Des Moines at home. It was a pleasant turn of events for Cedar Falls, which had bowed out in the first round of the playoffs each of the two previous seasons.

This time around, the Tigers' defense refused to lose despite the fact that Centennial (5-5) outgained them 240-110. Even more telling, the Tigers mustered just four first downs all game and didn't collect their second one until 5 minutes remained in the third quarter.

Still, the Tigers were opportunistic, jumping on three Centennial fumbles. The third was an absolute stunner. Trailing 14-10 with 8 minutes left in the game, Centennial marched to the 1-yard line and was looking to take the lead on a quarterback sneak. However, Drew Campbell stopped the ballcarrier inches shy of the goalline and punched the ball out. It popped up and gently floated over a mass of linemen and into the waiting arms of Cedar Falls defensive back Carter Schlotman.

"I got a down block so I squeezed down, went out and tackled the guy and punched the ball pretty good," recalled Campbell, Cedar Falls' star defensive end who was wearing No. 47 instead of his familiar No. 33.

"I was just thinking about coming in and stuffing the run," Schlotman said, "and then all of a sudden I just see the ball come out. I thought, 'That's ours, I got it, and we're going to win this game.'"

But this victory was anything but easy. In fact, the Tigers' winning streak nearly ended where it started. After all, Centennial was the last team to beat Cedar Falls. Since that 28-14 decision in Week 4, the Tigers have rattled off six victories, while its defense has yielded just 54 points over that span.

"Defensively, we stood in there and made plays when we had to," said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. "(Linebacker Drew) Gerdes was in on a bunch of plays, and Campbell was doing his thing, and I'm just proud of the kids."

The first fumble of the night came on Centennial's second possession. The Jaguars left the ball on the turf and the Tigers' Ben Roussell pounced on it at the 8-yard line, setting up a short touchdown sneak by Tate Hermansen for a 7-0 lead.

Centennial found its footing, though, putting together an 80-yard TD drive and a 32-yard field goal on its next two possessions to snatch a 10-7 lead at the break.

As the Jaguars started to seize control, the Tigers got a momentum shift from a surprising source. With Cedar Falls backed up deep in the third quarter, kicker Jake Hulstein flipped the field with a booming 72-yard punt. Before the kick, the Tigers were standing on their own 18. After the boot, Centennial was just 10 yards from its own end zone.

The punt generated the momentum and field position Cedar Falls needed. After exchanging a pair of possessions, the Tigers forced Centennial's second fumble, as Schlotman jumped on a ball on the Jaguars' 22. From there, the Tigers needed just three plays to score, capped by Drake Gelhaus' 11-yard run up the middle for a 14-10 lead.