High School Football: No. 9 Cedar Falls wrangles Hempstead

DUBUQUE – Ninth-ranked Cedar Falls scored 27 unanswered points Friday to improve to 5-2 with a 34-7 win over Dubuque Hempstead at Dalzell Field.

Drake Gelhaus rushed for touchdowns of 13, 19 and 1, while Tate Hermansen threw a pair of touchdown passes to Derek Woods for the Tigers.

Gelhaus opened the scoring with a 13-yard run in the first quarter, but Hempstead responded when Carter Krug hit Justin Potts for a 41-yard touchdown pass to tie the score.

Cedar Falls went ahead for good when Hermansen hooked up with Woods for the first time for an 18-yard score, and then Gelhaus scored from 19 yards out to make it 20-7 at halftime.

Hermansen and Woods made it 24-7 on a 41-yard scoring strike in the third before Gelhaus finished out the scoring in the fourth quarter.