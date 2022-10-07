 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL | CEDAR FALLS TIGERS

High School Football: No. 9 Cedar Falls wrangles Hempstead

DUBUQUE – Ninth-ranked Cedar Falls scored 27 unanswered points Friday to improve to 5-2 with a 34-7 win over Dubuque Hempstead at Dalzell Field.

Drake Gelhaus rushed for touchdowns of 13, 19 and 1, while Tate Hermansen threw a pair of touchdown passes to Derek Woods for the Tigers.

Gelhaus opened the scoring with a 13-yard run in the first quarter, but Hempstead responded when Carter Krug hit Justin Potts for a 41-yard touchdown pass to tie the score.

Cedar Falls went ahead for good when Hermansen hooked up with Woods for the first time for an 18-yard score, and then Gelhaus scored from 19 yards out to make it 20-7 at halftime.

Hermansen and Woods made it 24-7 on a 41-yard scoring strike in the third before Gelhaus finished out the scoring in the fourth quarter.

prep-logo-cedar falls

Cedar Falls 34, Hempstead 7

CF;7;13;7;7 - 34

Hemp;7;0;0;0 - 7 

First Quarter

CF - Drake Gelhaus 13 run (Jake Hulstein kick good)

DH - Justin Potts 41 pass from Carter Krug (Alex Tackney kick good)

Second Quarter

CF - Derek Woods 18 pass from Tate Hermansen (Hulstein kick good)

CF - Gelhaus 19 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

CF- Woods 41 pass from Hermansen (Hulstein kick good)

Fourth Quarter

CF - Gelhaus 1 run (Hulstein kick good)

