High School Football: No. 6 Cedar Falls wins defensive battle against Bettendorf

CEDAR FALLS – Sixth-ranked Cedar Falls Tigers came out on top 10-7 in a tightly-contested defensive duel with the Bettendorf Bulldogs Friday in a Class 5A game at the UNI-Dome.

The Tigers (6-2) scored on their opening drive, a 19-yard field goal by Jake Hulstein, before the game turned into a defensive war.

Cedar Falls only other offense came on a 60-yard punt return for touchdown from Derek Woods just before halftime. The Tiger defense made it stand up.

“It was a great performance defensively and offensively, we had some chances,” Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said. “But the defense played well, a big punt return by Derek… blocking was set up and very well-executed, and we did enough to come away with a win.”

Woods played ball hog on the return and admitted it.

“I’m going to apologize to Ben [Roussell], our other returner – he called it off and I accidentally took it,” Woods said. “But I got to the edge, what we were supposed to do, and the block was set up perfectly. It was perfectly executed.”

The Bulldogs (2-6) got on the board in the third quarter when they recovered a fumbled punt at the Tigers’ eight-yard line. Elijah Mendoza carried it the rest of the way for the touchdown with six minutes left in the third.

From that point on both Bettendorf and the Cedar Falls defense went to work not allowing much from either teams offenses.

Remmert praised Bettendorf for its tenacity, saying he knew that the Bulldogs would hit with everything they had and didn’t disappoint.

“We knew we were going to get Bett’s best shot,” Remmert said. “They’re playing for playoff life, they’re selling it, they know that if they get to 4-5, they get a chance to get in on strength of schedule.”

Cedar Falls had a brief scare late in the second quarter when quarterback Tate Hermansen remained on the ground after throwing a pass. After laying on the UNI-Dome turf for three or four minutes, he got up and walked off on his own power and returned to the game in second half.

The Tigers close their regular season next Friday at Dubuque Senior.