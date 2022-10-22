High School Football: No. 5 Cedar Falls rallies past Dubuque Senior

DUBUQUE – Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls trailed after the first quarter Friday, but the Tigers stormed back to top Dubuque Senior, 24-14, in their regular-season finale at Dalzell Field.

The Rams (4-5) led 7-0 after one, but CF (7-2) tied in the second quarter and then took the lead for good in the third.

Drake Gelhaus rushed 29 times for 219 yards and a 23-yard touchdown, while Tate Hermansen passed for 119 yards and a touchdown.

Logan Wroe had a big game for the Tigers. He caught a 64-yard scoring strike from Hermansen, and then fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Kaedyn Smith.

Wroe finished with five catches for 103 yards.

Cedar Falls other score came on a 47-yard Jake Hulstein field goal.

Drew Gerdes led CF defensively with 6 ½ tackles, including one of three sacks the Tigers recorded. Drew Campbell added a 1 ½ sacks, and Ian Bohnenkamp assisted on one of Campbell’s sacks.

Campbell finished the game with 3 ½ tackles for loss.

Cedar Falls, which closed on a five-game win streak will host Ankeny Centennial (5-4) Friday in a Class 5A first-round playoff game at the UNI-Dome.

The Tigers last loss was to the Jaguars on Sept. 16, 28-14, in Ankeny.

Senior entered the contest No. 19 in the 5A RPI, needing a win to potentially jump into the top-16 threshold to reach the postseason.

But Gelhaus and the Tigers wore down a spirited defensive effort from the Rams.

The Rams’ defense proved from the onset it would not be intimidated in its home finale, forcing a three-and-out on Cedar Falls’ opening possession.

The offense proved the same on its opening drive.

Jack Simon connected with Jalen Johnson for a 20-yard gain, and then Walker Tart for a 26-yard field-flipping catch. Five plays later, Noah Roling charged it home from the 3-yard line to cap off an impressive 15-play, 99-yard scoring drive the started ominously at their own goal line.

Meanwhile, Senior’s defense continued to be stout, forcing another Tigers’ punt and a clutch fourth-down stop that thwarted a Cedar Falls drive that reached the Rams’ 35-yard line.

The Tigers finally got on the board with a 12-play drive just before the break via a little trickery. Wroe found Smith in the end zone on a 14-yard wide receiver option to tie the game at 7-7 apiece.

Cedar Falls struck first in the third when Tate Hermansen lofted a beauty to Wroe for a 64-yard score to make it 14-7 after just three plays.

The Rams’ offense was unable to capitalize until it was too late. Senior failed on a fourth-and-4 attempt from the Cedar Falls’ 39-yard line, and punted it away four times in the second half.

Senior mustered just 55 total yards in the final 24 minutes.

Hulstein avenged an earlier miss by applying the dagger when he drilled a 47-yard field goal with 5:13 remaining to make it 17-7.

Gelhaus made it 24-7 with a 23-yard run, before Simon and Tart connected for the Rams to close the scoring with 2:05 remaining.