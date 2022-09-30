High School Football: Gelhaus, Cedar Falls handle No. 4 Kennedy

CEDAR FALLS - In the preseason, Drake Gelhaus figured to be the second-string running back for the Cedar Falls football team.

Flash forward to Week 6, and he found himself as a workhorse at the center of one of the Tigers' biggest wins in a while.

Gelhaus shouldered 38 carries for 184 yards against an otherwise stout defense, powering the Tigers in an upset over Class 5A No. 4-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy on Friday night.

The win lifted Cedar Falls to 4-2 overall and handed the Cougars their first loss of the season. More importantly, Cedar Falls seemed to find its groove offensively and defensively just in time for a playoff push.

"Heck of a win against a good team," said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. "They're a physical team on film. We knew it would tough to get points on them, so I'm just so proud of our kids."

If Gelhaus' emergence has been a surprise, Friday's performance was a stunner. That's because Kennedy featured one of the best defenses in the state having allowed no team to rush for more than 66 yards in a game. On Friday, Gelhaus had 99 at halftime by himself.

"The linemen blocked good and gave me a lot of opportunities, and I just tried to capitalize on them," said the 195-pound junior.

The Cougars (5-1) haven't just been good defensively. They were great prior to Friday, having allowed only 6.2 points per game. None the less, the Tigers hung 23 on them by halftime.

The Tigers gashed Kennedy's defense from the start, getting a strong and consistent push from its offensive line of Jake Peters, Hogan Simmer, Ty Kolthoff, Jon Henry Hines, Will Tompkins and tight end Ethan Beneke.

"We can beat anybody in the state if we do our jobs," said Hines, "but it all starts with us, and we showed that tonight."

"We gave them a little bit of a different look," said Remmert. "It was an unbalanced look – I know they see it in practice because their offense runs it, but they hadn't seen it from us (on tape), and that seemed to give them some problems."

Cedar Falls also mustered big plays throughout. Ryan Bowling picked off a pass to end Kennedy's first drive of the game, and his 23-yard return left the Tigers just 9 yards from paydirt. Two plays later, Gelhaus took it in for a 7-0 lead.

Minutes after that, the Tigers mounted an eight-play, 71-yard drive that feature six Gelhaus runs to take a 14-0 lead. They extended it to 16-0 when their defense forced an intentional grounding call in the end zone.

The defense came up big three times in the second half, as well. First, after a third-quarter Kennedy drive reached the 2, Drew Campbell's pressure forced a Cougar fumble that Caleb Wieland recovered at the 1.

On the following Kennedy drive, corner Carter Schlotman hauled in an interception in the end zone to preserve a 23-3 lead. Then, with Kennedy threatening in the final minutes, Colin Coonradt leaped high to pull in a critical interception.

"We're getting better, that's the good thing," Remmert said. "We took two lumps against two goods teams, Centennial and Prairie, but defensively we played really, really well tonight in the first half and created plays.

"Those kids are playing hard all the time, and this is the time you've got to start getting better. Our juniors are playing a little bit older now."