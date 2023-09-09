ANKENY – Trenton Smith completed 18 of 21 passes for 287 yards and six touchdowns as Ankeny Centennial toppled No. 6 Cedar Falls, 42-13, Friday in Class 5A action.

The Jaguars led 21-7 at halftime, and then scored 21 third quarter points to put the game away.

Smith threw two touchdown passes for Elijah Porter, two to Chase Schutty and one each to Braeden Jackson and Lawson Langford in the game.

Porter also rushed for 128 yards on 13 carries for Centennial.

Cade Courbat had a five-yard touchdown reception from Tate Hermansen in the second quarter for Cedar Falls.