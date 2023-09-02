CEDAR FALLS – Clutch defensive plays and explosive plays on offense helped Cedar Falls put its first notch in the win column as the Tigers downed Johnston Friday at the UNI-Dome.

Cedar Falls made big plays time after time and those proved instrumental in their 35-21 win over the Dragons.

William Remmert accounted for two rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown, including the tying and go-ahead points.

"It was a great win for the Cedar Falls Tigers tonight against a quality Johnston opponent," said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. "I thought our defense and special teams created turnovers, put our offense into position and our offense was able to capitalize with some touchdowns and we made some big plays."

The game marks their first win of the season in game two, with them hoping to build momentum going into Ankeny Centennial next Friday.

Explosive plays: Johnston got out to an early lead thanks to a fumble recovery by D'Angelo Barkue on the Tigers’ 29-yard line. This opened the door for a six-yard touchdown pass from Will Nuss to Jacob Simpson. Simpson proved to be Nuss's favorite target throughout the game, with a 66-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter and a 74-yard receiving touchdown in the second quarter.

The Tigers had to match their pace to stand a chance. They got it with some massive plays of their own, including a 48-yard lateral pass by Logan Wroe to William Remmert for the go-ahead touchdown.

An 80-yard run by Remmert early in the third quarter gave the Tigers some added security, giving them a permanent multi-score lead.

The winning play: The Wroe-to-Remmert lateral proved to be the game-winner for Cedar Falls giving them to a 21-14 lead they never relinquished.

“It was something that we saw on film that we thought that we could take advantage of their aggressiveness,” Brad Remmert said about the play. “And Coach [Jake] Mueller, our passing coordinator saw something, and we decided we executed [Tate] Hermansen to Wroe, Wroe stepped back and we were... able to hit that big play.”

Defense decided the day: The Tigers won largely on the back of several clutch defensive and special teams plays, forcing key turnovers on the Dragons. These included four interceptions by three different defensive players and a blocked punt by Jarrett Kiess. This set Cedar Falls at Johnston's goalline allowing William Remmert to tie the game at 14-all

Kiess also made one of their interceptions, which his teammates exploited with another touchdown.

"I've been really getting pushed by my seniors this year," Kiess said. "They've really been pushing me to be my best."

Defense sealed the deal in the second half, holding the Dragons down to zero points.

"I thought our defense, it was a gutty performance and that's a good football team we played – that Johnston team," Brad Remmert said. "And we were able to capitalize. We were able to answer some of their scores and I thought it was a good performance offensively... but a lot was set up with field position and defense and special teams."

Johnston 14 7 0 0 – 21

Cedar Falls 7 21 7 0 –35

