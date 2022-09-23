High School Football: Cedar Falls halts skid, beat Muskies on homecoming

CEDAR FALLS — Three wins. Three shutouts.

The Cedar Falls football team notched its third shutout win of the season as the Tigers downed the Muscatine Muskies, 35-0, in the Tigers’ homecoming game, Friday at the UNI-Dome.

Earlier in the week Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said he felt homecoming always brought more energy out of the Tigers. On Friday, he said the student section’s energy fueled the Tigers early and often.

“We wanted to get off to a fast start,” Remmert said. “Especially against that offense. Their offense is one that is built to bleed the clock…Offensively, I liked to see us clicking and that is what we did early on.”

Entering the game, the Muskies featured Ty Cozad at running back who ranked second in Class 5A with 793 yards on 105 attempts.

Muscatine’s first drive looked promising as the Muskies drove the ball down to the Cedar Falls 29 yard line. However, the Tigers’ defense adjusted on the fly and forced a turnover on downs as the Muskies attempted a pass on fourth and two.

“When you play against a Wing-T oriented team, you are defending the sweep, the trap, the boot,” Remmert said. “They got the edges on us a few times...Once we got the edges taken care of we were in shape.”

Cedar Falls capitalized on the swing in momentum and drove 68 yards in four plays to take a lead on their opening drive.

Junior running back Drake Gelhaus cut a hole through the center of the Muscatine defense with a 23-yard run on the first play of the drive. On the next play, junior quarterback Tate Hermansen connected with wide receiver Logan Wroe for a gain of 17.

Senior wide out Derek Woods went in motion from right to left across the Tigers formation and took a wide receiver sweep 25 yards for the score.

“I had good blocks from Drake and our receivers and tight ends,” Woods said. “I found open space and got in the end zone.”

Leading 7-0, the Tigers defense picked up where it left off and force a three and out from the Muscatine offense.

On the subsequent Muscatine punt, Ben Roussell caught the ball on the Cedar Falls 42. The senior proceeded to weave his way through the Muskies’ punt coverage and down to the Muscatine 13.

Three plays later, Woods caught a screen pass from Hermansen and scampered nine yards for his second touchdown of the first quarter.

Woods capitalized on his three touches as he concluded the night with 41 total yards and two touchdowns.

“He is one of those kids that can make a lot of big plays,” Remmert said. “You try and get your good players the ball out in space. That was a goal. It just worked out that he scored on a couple of those.”

After forcing another three and out, Cedar Falls drove 68 yards in eight plays to take a 21-0 lead with 10:00 remaining in the first half.

Again the Tigers force another three-play possession from Muscatine to set up their four and final scoring drive of the first half.

Gelhaus took advantage of five carries on the drive and racked up 34 yards. The junior capped off the drive with a four yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 28-0.

At the half, the Tigers owned a 193-106 total yards advantage and a 7-6 advantage in first downs despite the Muskies leading in time of possession 15:07-8:53.

After punting on their opening drive of the second half, the Tigers converted on their second chance with the ball. Gelhaus opened the drive with a pair of nice runs. Then, on the third play of the drive, fullback Shae Buskohl went straight through the heart of the Muskies defense and ran 31 yards to set the Tigers up at the Muscatine 2.

Gelhaus capped off the drive with a 2-yard rush to put Cedar Falls on top 35-0.

The touchdown also marked Gelhaus’ final carry of the night as the junior finished the game with 138 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in only three quarters of work.

The junior--who took over the starting running back role in the first game of the season--credited his line for his strong performance and said all he had to do was run hard.

By the end of the game, the Tigers owned a 283-168 advantage in total yards while the Muskies won the possession battle 29:17-18:34.

Additionally, the Cedar Falls defense held the Muskies to only 106 yards on the ground and Cozad to only 93 rushing yards.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 3-2 on the season and get back in the win column following two straight losses.

“We needed this,” Remmert said. “We needed to get home, get a win under our belt--regroup a little bit…We are at that half way point of the season…We are going to enjoy this one tonight.”

Up next, Cedar Falls hosts (5-0) Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

According to Remmert, the Cougars provide a unique challenge with a different style of defense than what the Tigers usually go up against.

“It is going to be a huge game for us,” Remmert said. “It is going to be a little bit different look…Defensively, they run really well. They play a little bit different style of defense than what we have played--it is a three front. We will have our challenges….We are going to regroup and get ready for Kennedy.”

Cedar Falls 35, Muscatine 0 MUS;0;0;0;0 -- 0 CF;14;14;7;0 -- 35 CF - Woods 25 run (Hulstein kick) CF - Woods 9 pass from Hermansen (Hulstein kick) CF - Buskohl 2 rush (Hulstein kick) CF - Gelhaus 4 rush (Hulstein kick) CF - Gelhaus 2 rush (Hulstein kick) TEAM STATISTICS ;MUS;CF First downs;8;12 Rushes-yards;38-106;31-226 Passing yards;62;57 Comp-Att-Int;5-8-0;6-8-0 Fumbles-lost;1-0;0-0 Punts-avg.;5-30.2;3-38.7 Penalties-yards;8-55;4-25 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing MUSCATINE – Ty Cozad 23-93, Brayden Layne 2-8, Lincoln Brockhart 7-5, Paul Henry 3--12, Dayton Truesdale 3-12. CEDAR FALLS – Gelhaus 16-138, Hermansen 1-5, Cayden Schellhorn 8-11, Woods 1-25, Buskohl 5-47. Passing MUSCATINE – Landon Battey 5-8-0-62. CEDAR FALLS – Hermansen 6-8-0-57. Receiving MUSCATINE – Layne 2-23, Cozad 2-8, Henry 1-26. CEDAR FALLS – Logan Wroe 2-22, Woods 2-16, Kaedyn Smith 2-19.