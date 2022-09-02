High school football: Cedar Falls dominates Waterloo West, 57-0

WATERLOO -- Drake Gelhaus rushed for 131 yards and three scores, and Cayden Schellhorn rushed for 111 and a score as sixth-ranked Cedar Falls rolled to an easy 57-0 victory over Waterloo West Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (2-0) lead 23-0 after one quarter, 37-0 at halftime and 50-0 after three quarters as the Wahawks (1-1) could not find any positive momentum.

In addition to Gelhaus' big night, CF quarterback connected on a 50-yard touchdown pass Derek Woods in the first quarter. Drew Langer returning an interception 23 yards for another scores.

West meanwhile didn't record a first down until late in the first half and when the Wahawks did make a play, it turned into a failure.

West blocked a Cedar Falls field goal attempt late in the first half, only to watch kicker Jake Hulstein pick it up, roll right and hit Drew Campbell for an 8-yard touchdown pass.

That was the type of night it was for the Wahawks Friday.

