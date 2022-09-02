 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL | CEDAR FALLS 57, WEST 0

High school football: Cedar Falls dominates Waterloo West, 57-0

  • 0
090222-spt-west-cf-6

Cedar Falls running back Drake Gelhaus burst through a hole Friday against Waterloo West at Memorial Stadium.

WATERLOO -- Drake Gelhaus rushed for 131 yards and three scores, and Cayden Schellhorn rushed for 111 and a score as sixth-ranked Cedar Falls rolled to an easy 57-0 victory over Waterloo West Friday at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (2-0) lead 23-0 after one quarter, 37-0 at halftime and 50-0 after three quarters as the Wahawks (1-1) could not find any positive momentum.

In addition to Gelhaus' big night, CF quarterback connected on a 50-yard touchdown pass Derek Woods in the first quarter. Drew Langer returning an interception 23 yards for another scores.

West meanwhile didn't record a first down until late in the first half and when the Wahawks did make a play, it turned into a failure. 

West blocked a Cedar Falls field goal attempt late in the first half, only to watch kicker Jake Hulstein pick it up, roll right and hit Drew Campbell for an 8-yard touchdown pass. 

People are also reading…

That was the type of night it was for the Wahawks Friday.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metro runners have a lot to prove

Metro runners have a lot to prove

Brett Egen and Leah Jennings have a lot to prove in their debut seasons as the boys and girls cross country coaches, but they’re lucky to have returning talent to help.

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News