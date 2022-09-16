High School Football: Cedar Falls can't capitalize on opportunities in loss to Centennial

ANKENY -- Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said his Tigers had plenty of opportunities.

Unfortunately, early and late, Cedar Falls (2-2) could not cash in and inverse, Ankeny Centennial (2-2) did as the Jaguars topped the Tigers, 28-14, at Ankeny Stadium Friday.

Elijah Porter had two second quarter touchdown runs, and Easton Miller had anotjher as the Jaguars used a 21-point second quarter to take control of the game.

Porter rushed for 164 yards on 21 carries and three scores, while quarterback Trenton Smith passed for 149 yards. Centennial rushed 46 times for 272 yards.

"In the first quarter we had opportunities, with the wind and decent field position and didn't capitalize," Remmert said. "We just couldn't put anything together. We couldn't punch anything in."

Cedar Falls got off to a strong start in the third quarter and cut its deficit to 21-7 on a Drake Gelhaus touchdown run. Then the Tigers had an opportunity to close to within seven early in the fourth quarter, but on a first and five play from the Centennial 35, quarterback Tate Hermansen was picked off in the end zone by Joe Talmadge.

"In the first half when we had chances, we blew some assignments," Remmert said. "In the second half, Drake was able to break off some nice runs and we got moving. We had a chance there to close that gap in the fourth. We decided to take a shot and Tate underthrew it just a little and their defensive back made a nice play.

"We score there, we get within seven and we put a little pressure on them."

Down 28-7, Hermansen scored late in the fourth quarter, but Centennial was able to run out the clock after a failed on-side kick.

"We got to find a way to get better," Remmert said. "We can't sit back and think it is going to happen. Our coaches, our players have to all get better."

The Tigers will host Muscatine for Homecoming next Friday.