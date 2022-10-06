High School Football Capsule: No. 9 Cedar Falls at Dubuque Hempstead

No. 9 Cedar Falls (4-2) at

Dubuque Hempstead (0-6)

When : Friday, 7:15 p.m.

: Friday, 7:15 p.m. Where : Dalzell Field, Dubuque

: Dalzell Field, Dubuque Last meeting : Cedar Falls won last season, 42-28.

: Cedar Falls won last season, 42-28. What to watch : The Tigers toppled a giant last week when they defeated No. 4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 23-16. The win over the previously undefeated Cougars propelled Cedar Falls back into the Class 5A top 10 and demonstrated drastic improvement from two straight losses two weeks ago. This week, the Tigers will look to keep their fledgling winning streak alive against a winless Dubuque Hempstead team. While 0-6, the Mustangs possess a high-powered offense which ranks 14 th in class 5A. The Mustangs like to beat teams through the air with the eighth most passing yards in 5A at 1,086. Dubuque Hempstead struggles in slowing down opposing offenses, giving up an average of 38 points per game and giving up nearly 400 yards per contest.

On the impact of the Tigers’ win over Kennedy, “We played really well for a lot of that game. I think that gives our kids a little bit of confidence going into the last three weeks of the season. It is a win needed at home to protect our home turf. I am proud of the kids. A lot of phases got better and the physicality, with which we played, hopefully that can carry over this week at practice and the game.”

On avoiding a letdown after the emotional win, “It is one of those things that you always worry about coming off a big win is kind of a letdown. These kids see the potential they have against quality teams. To go out and get a win against an undefeated team, they want to continue to show that what they did the other night was a product of their hard work…I think our captains are going to keep us going in the right direction.”

On how the Tigers and Mustangs stack up, “Offensively, they have put up a lot of points and a lot of yards. Defensively, we are going to have to be locked in. They have got a good scheme with what they do. They have just struggled to stop people defensively. That is one of those things where we have to go in and be sharp. Offensively, we need to continue to grow. We went out, we were able to put up 23 points in the first half, but did not score in the second half. That is one of those things where we need to be consistent for four quarters. We have to prove we can move the football against the Mustangs on Friday.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Ethan Petrik