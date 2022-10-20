High School Football Capsule: No.5 Cedar Falls at Dubuque Senior

No. 5 Cedar Falls (6-2) at

Dubuque Senior (4-4)

When : Friday, 7:15 p.m.

: Friday, 7:15 p.m. Where : Dalzell Field, Dubuque

Last meeting : Cedar Falls won last season, 37-21.

: Cedar Falls won last season, 37-21. What to watch : Cedar Falls owns a 10-game winning streak against the Rams dating back to 2008. But, with Dubuque Senior on the outside of the playoffs looking in at 19 in the RPI, the Tigers can expect a motivated Rams squad, Friday. Cedar Falls returns to Dubuque for the second time in three weeks and looks to improve upon a narrow, 10-7 win over Bettendorf, last week. Meanwhile, Dubuque Senior hopes to get back on track at home after going 1-3 following a 3-1 start.

On momentum, “We were sitting 2-2 at one point this year. To win four straight, it would be nice to push that to five, gain a little bit of momentum heading into the postseason. It is a big game for us as a program. To get to seven wins would be a huge accomplishment for this team…and put themselves in a great position to move into the playoffs.”

On returning to Dalzell Field, “We are going to try to do the same routine as far as when we leave school. Last time, we went and stopped at Clarke University and did a warmup there prior to going over to the stadium. We will try and have the same routine for them so they know exactly what to expect, knowing it is going to be against a different opponent.”

On Dubuque Senior, “Their offense, a lot of it, goes through their wide receiver. [Walker Tart], he is a really good player--got over 50 catches on the year, able to make big plays. Looks like an aggressive defense with two pretty good inside linebackers who will play downhill. They are another team that is sitting right on the edge of that No. 16 in the RPI. They are trying to fight their way into the playoff.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Ethan Petrik