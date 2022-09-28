High School Football Capsule: No. 4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Cedar Falls

No. 4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0) at

Cedar Falls (3-2)

When : Friday, 7:45 p.m.

: Friday, 7:45 p.m. Where : UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls

: UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls Last meeting : Kennedy won last season, 42-14.

: Kennedy won last season, 42-14. What to watch : Cedar Falls picked up its third shutout victory of the season with a 35-0 win over Muscatine. The Tigers not only got back in the win column, but took away the Muskies run game which ranks in the top 10 in Class 5A. Meanwhile, the Cougars continued their dominate start with a 38-0 win over Dubuque Senior. Kennedy brings another dominate run game to Cedar Falls on Friday. Led by junior running back Trevor Scott, the Cougars rank eighth in Class 5A with 1053 yards on the season. The Tigers will have their work cut out for them on offense as the Cougars allow only 6.2 points per game with two shutouts under their belt. For the Tigers, junior running back Drake Gelhaus continues to amass rushing yards. Ranked seventh in Class 5A, Gelhaus has 553 yards and six touchdowns on 94 attempts.

: Cedar Falls picked up its third shutout victory of the season with a 35-0 win over Muscatine. The Tigers not only got back in the win column, but took away the Muskies run game which ranks in the top 10 in Class 5A. Meanwhile, the Cougars continued their dominate start with a 38-0 win over Dubuque Senior. Kennedy brings another dominate run game to Cedar Falls on Friday. Led by junior running back Trevor Scott, the Cougars rank eighth in Class 5A with 1053 yards on the season. The Tigers will have their work cut out for them on offense as the Cougars allow only 6.2 points per game with two shutouts under their belt. For the Tigers, junior running back Drake Gelhaus continues to amass rushing yards. Ranked seventh in Class 5A, Gelhaus has 553 yards and six touchdowns on 94 attempts. Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:

On the confidence level of the Tigers, “We wanted to come out and play better in all phases. I think we did that against Muscatine. It was nice to get some points early offensively and then pitch a shutout for the game while playing a lot of players. It was a good and needed win. The kids know what they are up against this week--a quality Kennedy team. It is good for the confidence to go into this game with a win.”

On message when playing an undefeated opponent, “We have to focus on the little things that we need to do to try and win the game…Offensively, we need to stay the course...They are going to win some plays. That is just the way it is with the style that they play. We have to stay the course. We have to battle through those things and not get down on ourselves if it does happen.”

On Kennedy, “Coach White has another solid team…There are big challenges there. They are a physical team and they have done a good job up to this point and, thus, they are 5-0, undefeated…They are really aggressive, defensively…They have had 60-plus tackles for loss.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Ethan Petrik