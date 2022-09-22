High School Football Capsule: Muscatine at Cedar Falls

Muscatine (1-3) at

Cedar Falls (2-2)

When : Friday, 7:15 p.m.

Last meeting : Cedar Falls won last season, 42-7.

: Cedar Falls won last season, 42-7. What to watch : Since climbing to No. 4 in the Class 5A rankings after posting a 2-0 start, Cedar Falls lost back to back games against Prairie and Ankeny Centennial. The Tigers will look to get back into the win column against a (1-3) Muscatine Muskies team which transitioned from a spread offense to the wing T over the offseason. Junior running back Ty Cozad leads Muscatine with 793 rushing yards, the second most by any player in Class 5A. Additionally, junior running back Drake Gelhaus could eclipse the 500-yard mark on the season with 87 on Friday.

On the second straight loss, “In the first quarter, we had some opportunities. We just did not play a real good second quarter…They took advantage of [field position]. We got pinned on our half of the field for much of it--kind of like what we like to do to teams. Those are the things you have to learn from. You have to play with high energy all the time. I do not think we had a lot of that at times in the second quarter, but we responded with a touchdown to start the third. Those are the things we have to build on.”

On mindset of the Tigers, “We have to improve. We have to get off the losing trail. The kids are working hard to get better. It is homecoming week so I know they want to go out and play well in front of a big crowd…A lot of the former players come back for it. They want to play well in front of them. Not only is our fan base that is here all the time, but the guys who went through this program for many years come back to watch the homecoming game. Our kids want to…show what they can do.”

On Muscatine, “It is a different look than what we have prepared for them in the past. They went from a spread, throw-it-around team. Now, you are dealing with a Wing-T team. It is a totally different, ground and pound deal…It is a totally different prep. Our kids have to be in the mindset. They have to be ready for a physical game.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Ethan Petrik