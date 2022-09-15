High School Football Capsule: Cedar Falls (2-1) at Ankeny Centennial (2-1)

When : Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Ankeny Stadium, Ankeny

Last meeting: Cedar Falls won last season, 28-14.

What to watch: After outscoring its opponents 71-0 through the first two weeks of the season, Cedar Falls suffered its first defeat, 24-7, against Prairie in week three. The Tigers offense came into the week averaging 204 yards on the ground per game, but struggled to establish the run with only 67 rushing yards against the Hawks. Cedar Falls will look to reestablish its ground attack against the Jaguars who have given up only 102 yards per game in 2022.

Quoting Cedar Falls coach Brad Remmert:

On coming off a loss, “It is one of those things where the kids know they need to pick it up. We have to play better. We have to be more consistent--especially offensively. When we get a chance on their side of the field, we have to convert. The other night, we had some mishaps. We did not put points on the board which I think would have put a little bit of pressure on Prairie…The attitude has been positive…The mindset is we are going to work a little bit harder and pay a little more attention to the details.”

On Centennial, “They do a really good job mixing up different formations. [They] try to get you outflanked with some of the things they are doing. I see an excellent quarterback and, defensively, they return at least seven guys that played against us last year. They had a lot of young juniors and those guys look like, on film, they are little bit better than they were a year ago…They are 1-2, but do not be fooled by that record.”

On his message to the team, “Pay attention to the details. That is the biggest thing. When we look back at some of the mistakes we have made, they are correctable. Make sure we finish drives and force them to turn it over a little bit. We have to do those things and try to win all three phases of the game if we want to come away with the win against Centennial.”

-- Compiled by Courier Sports Writer Ethan Petrik